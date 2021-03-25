10000 Robux

Rain

Gem146

novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

Back to Roblox forum

10000 Robux

AnotherYuki avatar

AnotherYuki

March 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM

Gamehag has a reward of 10k Robux for 80k Soulgems, Are you determined enough to earn that much? My current soulgems right now is 4531
kiwipointsdengeldim avatar

kiwipointsdengeldim

March 25, 2021 at 12:40 PM

oh my gosh i have just 77 soul gems :(

martin179 avatar

martin179

March 25, 2021 at 12:41 PM

nice

ilektrofy avatar

ilektrofy

March 25, 2021 at 01:08 PM

man getting soulgems is hard dont you think
macek2 avatar

macek2

March 25, 2021 at 02:38 PM

chello i good

5CavHere avatar

5CavHere

March 25, 2021 at 02:39 PM

i got 142 soul gems only

linda_nádasdi avatar

linda_nádasdi

March 25, 2021 at 04:26 PM

Linda vok
rupdud143 avatar

rupdud143

March 25, 2021 at 04:33 PM

It's impossible for most of us, whoever gets it deserves a lot of RESPECT because he is a legend
KatimuX avatar

KatimuX

March 25, 2021 at 09:22 PM

So true
Aegebirinci9 avatar

Aegebirinci9

March 26, 2021 at 01:49 AM

uhhh wdym ?
2GOLDEN_DRAGON avatar

2GOLDEN_DRAGON

March 26, 2021 at 09:52 AM

game hag is the best he give me a 20,000 robux in a month because in usd wow for sg yeah i have many robux now
who wanna play with me i give you game pass

knightdefender1234 avatar

knightdefender1234

March 26, 2021 at 10:15 AM

idk it takes too long to earn monet
noahthebomb1 avatar

noahthebomb1

March 26, 2021 at 10:25 AM

i need robux bad so i got game hag
KertaR avatar

KertaR

March 26, 2021 at 11:36 AM

i have only 218 :D
afamk8 avatar

afamk8

March 26, 2021 at 05:08 PM

how can you get more robux?
afamk8 avatar

afamk8

March 26, 2021 at 05:08 PM

i need 1000 robux

david_ivanku avatar

david_ivanku

March 26, 2021 at 05:08 PM

i love this game

afamk8 avatar

afamk8

March 26, 2021 at 05:08 PM

is it possible to earn that much?
rupdud143 avatar

rupdud143

March 26, 2021 at 05:17 PM

Not possible
valelia avatar

valelia

March 26, 2021 at 06:22 PM

plz ive only goteen 90 gems

valelia avatar

valelia

March 26, 2021 at 06:22 PM

oml I cant tyep

valelia avatar

valelia

March 26, 2021 at 06:22 PM

type* my bad
Ayoitsmarty avatar

Ayoitsmarty

March 26, 2021 at 06:32 PM

me when someone says bobux
oofytime avatar

oofytime

March 26, 2021 at 06:53 PM

oof that is too much
oofytime avatar

oofytime

March 26, 2021 at 06:53 PM

this is neccesary
oofytime avatar

oofytime

March 26, 2021 at 06:53 PM

do u guys think its worth it
oofytime avatar

oofytime

March 26, 2021 at 06:53 PM

i mean lol
oofytime avatar

oofytime

March 26, 2021 at 06:54 PM

get some chests
kingkiba avatar

kingkiba

March 26, 2021 at 07:08 PM

hey


TOAOS avatar

TOAOS

March 26, 2021 at 07:09 PM

I have to say, if you can work that long without the urge to spend any, you are a legend.
Buska_100 avatar

Buska_100

March 26, 2021 at 08:12 PM

i got 118 in a hour
RaflyGaming avatar

RaflyGaming

March 27, 2021 at 09:38 AM

Hi!

RaflyGaming avatar

RaflyGaming

March 27, 2021 at 09:39 AM

wHO Fast Soul Gems
ALT342414 avatar

ALT342414

March 27, 2021 at 02:24 PM

I'm not dedicated enough to get that many soulgems haha. At the moment i only have 1057
007eses avatar

007eses

March 28, 2021 at 07:02 PM

I have only 113 soul gems
noncsi_snta avatar

noncsi_snta

March 28, 2021 at 08:14 PM

you give me robux plss me plsssss me name Noncsi_hungary this is my roblox name give me pls

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

10000 Robux on Roblox Forum on Gamehag