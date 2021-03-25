10000 Robux

AnotherYuki Gamehag has a reward of 10k Robux for 80k Soulgems, Are you determined enough to earn that much? My current soulgems right now is 4531

kiwipointsdengeldim oh my gosh i have just 77 soul gems :(





martin179 nice





ilektrofy man getting soulgems is hard dont you think

macek2 chello i good





5CavHere i got 142 soul gems only





linda_nádasdi Linda vok

rupdud143 It's impossible for most of us, whoever gets it deserves a lot of RESPECT because he is a legend

KatimuX So true

Aegebirinci9 uhhh wdym ?

2GOLDEN_DRAGON game hag is the best he give me a 20,000 robux in a month because in usd wow for sg yeah i have many robux now

who wanna play with me i give you game pass





knightdefender1234 idk it takes too long to earn monet

noahthebomb1 i need robux bad so i got game hag

KertaR i have only 218 :D

afamk8 how can you get more robux?

afamk8 i need 1000 robux





david_ivanku i love this game





afamk8 is it possible to earn that much?

rupdud143 Not possible

valelia plz ive only goteen 90 gems





valelia oml I cant tyep





valelia type* my bad

Ayoitsmarty me when someone says bobux



oofytime oof that is too much

oofytime this is neccesary

oofytime do u guys think its worth it

oofytime i mean lol

oofytime get some chests

kingkiba hey







TOAOS I have to say, if you can work that long without the urge to spend any, you are a legend.

Buska_100 i got 118 in a hour

RaflyGaming Hi!





RaflyGaming wHO Fast Soul Gems

ALT342414 I'm not dedicated enough to get that many soulgems haha. At the moment i only have 1057

007eses I have only 113 soul gems

