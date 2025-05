Gamepass or avatar?

kris02364 On what do I have to spend robux? Gamepass or avatar?

ItsRandom I would spend it on my avatar.

Biju_james i will spend it for avatar

metal_weapon I would also spend it on your avatar, unless there is something you really want from a specific game. Some gamepasses are also super expensive and not worth it.



RobiTheRobloxer Avatar. Gamepasses are instant cash-grab. Avatar seems a great way to spend your Robux with.



IFindDakiAttractive i rather pick avatar, but if its really worth it and i know i would play it for a long time, gamepass.

Sumathi750 i think i would spend it on avatar

shotheadhackroblox Avatar is the best

E_TC_E I would spend it on gamepasses since gamepasses help or give you an advantage in game but for avatar it only makes you look 'good'

sdsdsasdasas i think gamepasses because they help you

Cammrade avatar its really cool :hamster:

ivahahaha Avatar duh

marlome avatars is better

Tr_Zeusss avatar good

rpgamer856 i for avatar

phroggy1 Hmm, I would say gamepass if you know you're going to play that one game for long.

Hbockets Both, if you have enough Robux or Avatar Items you can spend it on anything, it's way cheaper than game passes and makes your style great, while game passes make your game a little easier.

noname29182822 gamepass of course lol

BennyBoiPogs gamepass





BennyBoiPogs Avatara





BennyBoiPogs Katara





BennyBoiPogs Ang from avatar is pretty ****

hayalet432154 Avatar sell your avatar items :))))

swosg spend it on avatar, buying a gamepass would be useless in my OPINION.

iKleedaaa both in my opinion

but tbh i would do avatar since umm-

gamepassess are useless for lots of games

zeichnet I choose gamepass

freegamezpp if u dont have any skills u can start a pay to win game buy all gamepasses and feel like u are pro and u can be also toxic to other ppl who just tries to enjoy game without wasting robux on nonsense games

AnotherYuki Mostly avatar, I don't want to waste robux on a game i'd stop playing in a few weeks.

rengoku_san avatar

LeleSilvertongue Avatar

wafflepost avatar, you should only really buy a gamepass if its a good game and one that you'll spend alot of time on

Emma161 avatar of course

ggCamrad Avatar , duh

Supersurgebs I prefer to spend it on my avatar .

gelasmegobari Avatar is the best choice but it also depends on the gamepass itself and it's price