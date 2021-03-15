Tecna23
Heres how to get 2 void shards p2p :)

korkut_binay_zdinar avatar

korkut_binay_zdinar

March 15, 2021 at 05:02 AM

You'll get 1 void shard by clearing the 12th normal campaign map and another void sharp by getting 252 stars in normal campaign ( it means you need to get 100% 3 stars in normal campaign ) . 1. Pick Kael as your starter. 2. Activate the raid card ( it's free trial for 7 days ) 3. Get your free newbie items and try your best to clear campaign as far as possible ( I normally stop at 3rd or 4th map ) 4. Keep replaying a level on the map to upgrade some minions to feed your Kael and Warmaiden ( free from clearing 1st map ) to 5* 5. Don't forget to enhance your items ( Kael has to have Blood sucker set, which can get by log in for 4 days, 1 item per day, I finished in 2 days because I use 2 low level items ) 6. Run some dungeon to get Kael to level 5 ascension ( would be better if you can also upgrade Warmaiden )Use Kael and Warmaiden to clear all the map and then get the void shards i managed to do this in 3 days with really hard grinding. so you can do it in 10< without really hard effort
korkut_binay_zdinar avatar

korkut_binay_zdinar

March 15, 2021 at 05:11 AM

sorry for the bad sracking of text, forgot to do it
Mejobvb21 avatar

Mejobvb21

March 15, 2021 at 08:39 AM

I recommend it 1
kentorda avatar

kentorda

March 24, 2021 at 07:15 AM

kentorda avatar

kentorda

March 24, 2021 at 07:16 AM

Gamershubh123 avatar

Gamershubh123

March 24, 2021 at 03:30 PM

WHY WONT YOU LET ME POST LET ME POST DUDE
bowserkm avatar

bowserkm

March 27, 2021 at 11:06 PM

Thanks for the long text appreciate it.
earthshim avatar

earthshim

March 28, 2021 at 02:57 AM

is this how you get free xp?
Hovment avatar

Hovment

May 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM

you can ser tehát ön youtube
Donsly avatar

Donsly

July 9, 2021 at 02:22 AM

tysm for this, I followed it and finished quest very quickly :))
ElusiveXTreasure avatar

ElusiveXTreasure

July 11, 2021 at 07:01 PM

Nice, very helpful!
مرتضى_خالد avatar

مرتضى_خالد

July 13, 2021 at 08:13 AM

mgffh
JuicyPlacess avatar

JuicyPlacess

August 12, 2021 at 09:05 AM

what screenshots do i take exactly?? to prove i opened the shards

clammy_horse_hands avatar

clammy_horse_hands

August 23, 2021 at 07:41 PM

This is a pretty solid method and basically what I did. Good job sharing this with the people who needed it! Wish I saw this before I spent like a week trying to get the void shards lol
ARR1990 avatar

ARR1990

August 30, 2021 at 07:45 AM

how?
shenhag avatar

shenhag

October 17, 2021 at 11:39 PM

this is very useful thanks
IBRA1960 avatar

IBRA1960

October 18, 2021 at 07:40 PM

very good
gersi_alvora avatar

gersi_alvora

October 31, 2021 at 02:42 AM

nice
Mike189 avatar

Mike189

November 1, 2021 at 10:06 PM

But what do you actually have to screenshot? mine got rejected
Khalni avatar

Khalni

November 1, 2021 at 11:03 PM

Yeah, how can i prove if i don't have a page to screenshot all the needed things?

sarkermxtsb avatar

sarkermxtsb

November 7, 2021 at 09:22 PM

this is very useful thanks
jesusfl2009 avatar

jesusfl2009

November 8, 2021 at 01:32 AM

Khalni avatar

Khalni

November 8, 2021 at 06:25 PM

Note that this is 4 VOID SHARDS, not SACRED like the offer asks.
DariusEZ avatar

DariusEZ

November 16, 2021 at 01:09 PM

Cool and thank you, but dont bahahahhabf tjrjdkjs
ReallyDry avatar

ReallyDry

February 6, 2022 at 02:05 PM

I don't know where to put the screenshot
aatif_elablak avatar

aatif_elablak

February 6, 2022 at 08:20 PM

Hello Hello ik man au aim avond,eet dus sus uanw en ik heb aandachttekort een bedrijf gestart genaamd ICT en ik heb aandachttekort een bedrijf gestart genaamd ICT en ik heb aandachttekort een
yabu_dono avatar

yabu_dono

November 8, 2022 at 05:40 PM

what if I didnt get to pick kael :(

adrians1 avatar

adrians1

November 15, 2022 at 01:22 PM

Thank y buddy its very helpful
TribalChic avatar

TribalChic

November 30, 2022 at 03:24 PM

I have gotten a few of the Shards this way & I love playing this game I am addicted now lol play every chance I get!
Okayeg avatar

Okayeg

December 14, 2022 at 05:13 AM

Clueless
muqtada_majiid_mucayyad avatar

muqtada_majiid_mucayyad

December 31, 2022 at 01:48 AM

ث eeadjjkhtggmgdg ghhc
spiritual_mandala_shop avatar

spiritual_mandala_shop

January 7, 2023 at 06:53 PM

I call this comfused lol
tymeeee avatar

tymeeee

January 17, 2023 at 02:35 AM

Also remember to use promo codes.. if you use Superpowers within the first 72hrs you get Deacon.. so op for newbies..
MrPanthouse avatar

MrPanthouse

February 3, 2023 at 07:52 PM

why yall got to choice your first character i just got elhain 3 star

