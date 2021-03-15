Heres how to get 2 void shards p2p :)

You'll get 1 void shard by clearing the 12th normal campaign map and another void sharp by getting 252 stars in normal campaign ( it means you need to get 100% 3 stars in normal campaign ) .
1. Pick Kael as your starter.
2. Activate the raid card ( it's free trial for 7 days )
3. Get your free newbie items and try your best to clear campaign as far as possible ( I normally stop at 3rd or 4th map )
4. Keep replaying a level on the map to upgrade some minions to feed your Kael and Warmaiden ( free from clearing 1st map ) to 5*
5. Don't forget to enhance your items ( Kael has to have Blood sucker set, which can get by log in for 4 days, 1 item per day, I finished in 2 days because I use 2 low level items )
6. Run some dungeon to get Kael to level 5 ascension ( would be better if you can also upgrade Warmaiden )Use Kael and Warmaiden to clear all the map and then get the void shards
i managed to do this in 3 days with really hard grinding. so you can do it in 10< without really hard effort
sorry for the bad sracking of text, forgot to do it
Thanks for the long text appreciate it.
is this how you get free xp?
tysm for this, I followed it and finished quest very quickly :))
what screenshots do i take exactly?? to prove i opened the shards
This is a pretty solid method and basically what I did. Good job sharing this with the people who needed it! Wish I saw this before I spent like a week trying to get the void shards lol
this is very useful thanks
But what do you actually have to screenshot? mine got rejected
Yeah, how can i prove if i don't have a page to screenshot all the needed things?
Note that this is 4 VOID SHARDS, not SACRED like the offer asks.
I don't know where to put the screenshot
what if I didnt get to pick kael :(
Thank y buddy its very helpful
I have gotten a few of the Shards this way & I love playing this game I am addicted now lol play every chance I get!
Also remember to use promo codes.. if you use Superpowers within the first 72hrs you get Deacon.. so op for newbies..
why yall got to choice your first character i just got elhain 3 star