Heres how to get 2 void shards p2p :)

korkut_binay_zdinar You'll get 1 void shard by clearing the 12th normal campaign map and another void sharp by getting 252 stars in normal campaign ( it means you need to get 100% 3 stars in normal campaign ) . 1. Pick Kael as your starter. 2. Activate the raid card ( it's free trial for 7 days ) 3. Get your free newbie items and try your best to clear campaign as far as possible ( I normally stop at 3rd or 4th map ) 4. Keep replaying a level on the map to upgrade some minions to feed your Kael and Warmaiden ( free from clearing 1st map ) to 5* 5. Don't forget to enhance your items ( Kael has to have Blood sucker set, which can get by log in for 4 days, 1 item per day, I finished in 2 days because I use 2 low level items ) 6. Run some dungeon to get Kael to level 5 ascension ( would be better if you can also upgrade Warmaiden )Use Kael and Warmaiden to clear all the map and then get the void shards i managed to do this in 3 days with really hard grinding. so you can do it in 10< without really hard effort

korkut_binay_zdinar sorry for the bad sracking of text, forgot to do it

Mejobvb21 I recommend it 1

kentorda sorry for the bad sracking of text, forgot to do it





Gamershubh123 WHY WONT YOU LET ME POST LET ME POST DUDE

bowserkm Thanks for the long text appreciate it.

earthshim is this how you get free xp?

Hovment you can ser tehát ön youtube

Donsly tysm for this, I followed it and finished quest very quickly :))

ElusiveXTreasure Nice, very helpful!

JuicyPlacess what screenshots do i take exactly?? to prove i opened the shards





clammy_horse_hands This is a pretty solid method and basically what I did. Good job sharing this with the people who needed it! Wish I saw this before I spent like a week trying to get the void shards lol

ARR1990 how?

shenhag this is very useful thanks

IBRA1960 very good

gersi_alvora nice

Mike189 But what do you actually have to screenshot? mine got rejected



Khalni Yeah, how can i prove if i don't have a page to screenshot all the needed things?





sarkermxtsb this is very useful thanks

Khalni Note that this is 4 VOID SHARDS, not SACRED like the offer asks.



DariusEZ Cool and thank you, but dont bahahahhabf tjrjdkjs

ReallyDry I don't know where to put the screenshot

yabu_dono what if I didnt get to pick kael :(





adrians1 Thank y buddy its very helpful

TribalChic I have gotten a few of the Shards this way & I love playing this game I am addicted now lol play every chance I get!



Okayeg Clueless

spiritual_mandala_shop I call this comfused lol

tymeeee Also remember to use promo codes.. if you use Superpowers within the first 72hrs you get Deacon.. so op for newbies..