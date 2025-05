Adopt me is ruining roblox.

nTenebris Adopt me needs to be taken down, it's not a good game at all, and it's just for kids. I know most people that play roblox are kids, but adopt me is making other games lag and breaking them. Put your opinions down in the comments.

EfeMert_K Adopt Me So Bad Game

Poemet I don't really think you guys are giving Adopt Me a fair chance here, while it is the popular opinion that Adopt Me is bad and all that I would say it actually brings a lot of people onto the platform, and even though I don't play it since I'm not interested in the genre, I can still see the appeal behind it and why the audience it has still plays it nowadays.

Agnyx Gotta agree with Poemet on this. While its not the best, its colourful and seems interesting for younger audience, which means more people join roblox

DOGSBECUTE533 I hate Adopt Me it is just boring





RaizenXx yeah i dont find adopt me interesting either

DevyantZV agreed

DevyantZV they should ban adopt me cuz is cause crashes on Roblox because of the player's playing that game for scammers

Limonkabugu adopt me isnt so fun for me but you can try your chance

TheChickenZZ Ok hear me out, Adopt me was a kinda good game before pets and bratty 5 year olds

OwOitsSnowy adopt me is just a game where all 9 year olds trade animals and scam eachother :/





12312341 Adopt me is the game where whoever has robux is cool and they scam you into buying robux.

IcyDripPlayz Ok Guys how about our first plan is to stop NewFissy

IcyDripPlayz Hes making other game devs ruin there players

IcyDripPlayz And People are Really Dum In Adopt Me Scammers,Pets,And Most Of All Events

IcyDripPlayz And Boring Its All With The Pets There like Haha i have a better pet like we dont care dummy



Anyone Agree

IcyDripPlayz I Agree Limon

IcyDripPlayz what the heck

yukogamer525 I think adopt me is fine its just the amount of trading/scammers that make me mad and theres alot of people 7-12 playing it so I like to troll

yukogamer525 like adopt me in general is fine its just the players I guess

IEatAlot Adopt me more like Drop me.

Xaiz_12 Adopt me is not a "Adopt a baby anymore" People care about Pets mostly

GamerGirl_GG I agree there are so many online daters, trolls and scammers

mytharrowgf yes your are correct the game is great tae yvj

XYEBEGEY no i will not adopt you





CookieMonster_24 Your 100% Correct

CookieMonster_24 Adopt me is really ruining roblox

OSAS2021 Ye i Agree with you, Adopt me is ruining roblox for the most of childs that are so toxic.

clarkkent_gavan yes lol

Bones221 no its good