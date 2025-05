F2ProGamer

I'm a mobile player,and one of my favorite games are Zombie Apocalypse Roleplay:From Scatch. However,the game is very laggy and frequently crashes for me,and there are also a lot of problems.(Such as the floor in the lobby morph part being extremely wobbly,and getting tped back into the lobby and right on the Neighborhood map tp while using the Base tp)Is there a reason why?Or is it just because it dont work well with mobile?