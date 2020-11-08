Jakie są wasze ulubione gry na robloxie?

moja to Tower of Hell i Adopt me
Wszystkie OPRÓCZ jakiś gier na scamy o robuxy :I Np. Obby For Robux
1st ,,Notoriety" 2nd ,,Bloxburg" 3th ,,Murder Mystery 2"
Według mnie
,,Before the Dawn 2" ale lubię też gry roleplay zwłaszcza te o SCP.
lubię
Counter Blox
Jail break
zombie attack
speed run simulator
Moja to chyba tower of hell i bloxburg
phantom forces, breaking point i notoriety.
jailbreak, legends of speed , car crushers
edit: Adopt md to g*wno
Moją ulubioną grą jest Islands,jailbreak,Tower ofirmy hell
Moją ulubioną grą jest Tower of Hell, RoBeats i Arsenal :)
meepcity,adopt me,murdermyster2,flethefacility,bloxburg,a wolf of other
Najcześciej otatanio gram w Tower of Hell, Arsenala, My Resteurant, Anime Simulatoro ( czy jakoś tak ), fashion famous czasem adpot me :3
Fajne kiedyś było ,,Flee the facility'' teraz to troche słabo, bo dodatki na np. Haloween sie powtarzają
Moja ulubiona to shark bite
mini game fajnie się w to gra ale się troche nudzi :/
Moimi ulubionymi grami są:
-Jailbreak,
-Adopt me,
-Island,
-Zoombi Atack i wiele wiele więcej