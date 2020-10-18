Rain

unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
warto w to zagrac naprawde

Opiop12 avatar

Opiop12

October 18, 2020 at 02:30 AM

Gra bardzo ładnie wykonana i piękna grafika
Adamwie7 avatar

Adamwie7

October 18, 2020 at 09:52 AM

nie ma laguw
Pepupe137 avatar

Pepupe137

October 18, 2020 at 02:00 PM

dobrze sie gra

Kuboxik avatar

Kuboxik

October 18, 2020 at 02:47 PM

tak jest fajna
seve_invader_ avatar

seve_invader_

October 29, 2020 at 04:53 PM

No jest fajna tylko trzeba mieć wmiarę dobrego neta

MrWickJohn avatar

MrWickJohn

October 31, 2020 at 01:43 PM

Czasami warto
Radek_M avatar

Radek_M

October 31, 2020 at 01:56 PM

ja polecam serdecznie
pakanablokono avatar

pakanablokono

November 1, 2020 at 06:21 PM

w obecnych realiach to nie bardzo
Kapivip avatar

Kapivip

November 2, 2020 at 08:52 AM

Polecam fajna gierka l
Twoja_Babcia99 avatar

Twoja_Babcia99

November 3, 2020 at 07:52 PM

Arta wkurza strasznie ale Pozatym jest super
KawiKao avatar

KawiKao

November 4, 2020 at 03:10 PM

dobra gierka polecam
seborum89 avatar

seborum89

November 5, 2020 at 04:57 AM

no warto
wojt3kkk avatar

wojt3kkk

November 10, 2020 at 04:04 AM

też tak uważam
michal_milewski7 avatar

michal_milewski7

November 12, 2020 at 12:13 PM

no bardzo spoko jest
