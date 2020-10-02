Rain

Gem408

unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Kto lubi Arsenal ???

Kaszankamati234 avatar

Kaszankamati234

October 2, 2020 at 07:00 PM

Ja lubie polecam te gierke elo
Franek1231000000 avatar

Franek1231000000

October 2, 2020 at 07:31 PM

ja też lubie arsenal po pierwsze jest to strzelanka po drugie ładna grafika

lysy_po_prostu avatar

lysy_po_prostu

October 2, 2020 at 08:45 PM

ja lubie arsenal a co sie pytasz kolego?
nikolacola2010 avatar

nikolacola2010

October 2, 2020 at 08:50 PM

JA LUBIE SPOKO GIERA

rainyyQX avatar

rainyyQX

October 2, 2020 at 09:24 PM

ja lubie polecam
MrRoxor avatar

MrRoxor

October 4, 2020 at 04:27 PM

ja nie lubię i nie gram
michaleKnaFeedowal avatar

michaleKnaFeedowal

October 4, 2020 at 04:59 PM

Fajna gierka
Anxin avatar

Anxin

October 4, 2020 at 05:38 PM

nie znam ;D
romek_oskroba avatar

romek_oskroba

October 4, 2020 at 07:02 PM

Nie wim co to XD
