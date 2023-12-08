Redem game reward at.level 1!?

Alexandru97 I personally don't think it's right to reclaim the game from the inventory only at level 3!??

kamaTschi doesn't make sense tho







mishi5 It's purely an attempt to make people stay invested so they don't just give out hundreds of chests to people opening an account for 5 minutes. It definitely sucks, but I guess I understand it.



iamtheturknasko It's very sad to have to get so much xp but we must understand it ig.

sixsixone I understand that there are free rewards that should be put behind an experience wall, but this same restriction exists fo the games you get from paying for VIP access. I purchased those games, I shouldn't have to level up to redeem them.

Alexandru97 thk you all for comment ;)

matteo_liang hi guys is it possible to earn without donloding stuf?