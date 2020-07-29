Suggestions regarding Moderators Help

Ява Моки
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
Suggestions regarding Moderators Help

t4tsumihyaku avatar

t4tsumihyaku

July 29, 2020 at 05:42 PM

Hello, y'all!

Since this group is still under a development process, I would be more than happy to hear all your ideas regarding this group :)

Disclaimer: spam, referring links, or any violation of the Gamehag rules will result in a ban.

Every suggestion is appreciated.
Non-suggestions will be removed.

Best regards,
t4tsumihyaku
FaizKTG avatar

FaizKTG

August 30, 2020 at 09:31 PM

Hi, I'm sorry if this suggestion is too much but It would be cool if there is a thread here where users can send their accepted articles and You can review them and send some tips about improving their articles.
Aonb avatar

Aonb

August 31, 2020 at 07:42 PM

Sending you warm greetings! Let me ask and suggest two next things, please.

1. As for reporting on the "From Users" forum posts that don't belong to the category of articles... It would be good to clarify, which one of this group's threads is most suitable for such posts, as they are in the article section but can be regarded as spam. Or, maybe, it will even be nice to have a separate thread for them.

2. There are some old threads that are still open for commenting, but the information displayed in them is outdated. Sometimes users "resurrect" such threads by spamming or leaving replies on irrelevant / expired topics. It would be great if users here could leave the links to such threads with attaching the reasons for them to be locked.

Thank you for your work and patience!
t4tsumihyaku avatar

t4tsumihyaku

August 31, 2020 at 09:56 PM

@FaizKTG I was thinking of creating such a thread, but not now.

The group isn't developed enough for such threads, so for now, I'll leave this for 2021.

Anyways, thank you for the suggestion! Such a thread will be created in the near future.
t4tsumihyaku avatar

t4tsumihyaku

September 1, 2020 at 10:56 AM

Hey, @Aonb!

|| As for reporting on the "From Users" forum posts that don't belong to the category of articles... It would be good to clarify, which one of this group's threads is most suitable for such posts, as they are in the article section but can be regarded as spam. Or, maybe, it will even be nice to have a separate thread for them.


Great question! I'll definitely create a separate thread to report such articles. Thanks.

|| There are some old threads that are still open for commenting, but the information displayed in them is outdated. Sometimes users "resurrect" such threads by spamming or leaving replies on irrelevant / expired topics. It would be great if users here could leave the links to such threads with attaching the reasons for them to be locked.

Mhm, I'll think more precisely about this one.

Thank you for your suggestions! :)
ckckcoc avatar

ckckcoc

November 25, 2020 at 05:30 PM

okkk
kkkkkkkjjjjjjj avatar

kkkkkkkjjjjjjj

December 17, 2020 at 09:43 PM

My level is going down so fast! And I can't do most of tasks, becouse they are downloadable and I don't have any space to download them.. Is there any way to get level without spamming in forums?
palegreen avatar

palegreen

February 26, 2022 at 02:49 AM

sounds good

