Suggestions regarding Moderators Help

Aonb

Sending you warm greetings! Let me ask and suggest two next things, please.



1. As for reporting on the "From Users" forum posts that don't belong to the category of articles... It would be good to clarify, which one of this group's threads is most suitable for such posts, as they are in the article section but can be regarded as spam. Or, maybe, it will even be nice to have a separate thread for them.



2. There are some old threads that are still open for commenting, but the information displayed in them is outdated. Sometimes users "resurrect" such threads by spamming or leaving replies on irrelevant / expired topics. It would be great if users here could leave the links to such threads with attaching the reasons for them to be locked.



Thank you for your work and patience!