Kogo bierzecie, gdy wywalą was na supporta?

supcio avatar

supcio

October 23, 2016 at 05:23 PM

Ja Blitza :)
Dawciooo avatar

Dawciooo

October 23, 2016 at 06:28 PM

barda
komandospro11 avatar

komandospro11

October 23, 2016 at 06:47 PM

soraka bo leczy
Mefius avatar

Mefius

October 23, 2016 at 07:45 PM

Tylko nami
PolskaPanda avatar

PolskaPanda

October 24, 2016 at 01:39 AM

Sonę, bo łatwy i sprawny support :p
wiker avatar

wiker

October 24, 2016 at 10:16 AM

Morgana
Devlin avatar

Devlin

October 24, 2016 at 11:55 AM

Polecam Barda,choć nie lubię grać supportem to jak już muszę to zawsze gram Bardem mega fun2play champ
Trybun666 avatar

Trybun666

October 25, 2016 at 11:16 AM

Morgane lub Blitzcranka
wojo7777777 avatar

wojo7777777

October 25, 2016 at 02:43 PM

wszystkich zależy od kompozycji temmu i sugesti adc
PhantomxAssasin avatar

PhantomxAssasin

November 6, 2016 at 09:10 PM

Soraka, Zyra
Archi avatar

Archi

November 17, 2016 at 06:12 AM

soraka bo leczy
Climooo avatar

Climooo

August 25, 2017 at 06:39 PM

Janne :)
