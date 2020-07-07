Сколько часов в день вы играете в роблокс?

Rain

SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
Сколько часов в день вы играете в роблокс?

HawaiianRed avatar

HawaiianRed

July 7, 2020 at 05:43 PM

я каждый день
Egor_kok avatar

Egor_kok

July 7, 2020 at 05:51 PM

Весь день )
teaism avatar

teaism

July 7, 2020 at 05:52 PM

2 часа иногда три
teaism avatar

teaism

July 7, 2020 at 05:52 PM

ладно у меня что то ошибка пишет
teaism avatar

teaism

July 7, 2020 at 05:52 PM

крч вам понятно
teaism avatar

teaism

July 7, 2020 at 05:52 PM

мможете новую тему создать
DILLLKAA avatar

DILLLKAA

July 7, 2020 at 05:57 PM

привет
DILLLKAA avatar

DILLLKAA

July 7, 2020 at 05:58 PM

нормално
agsddsss avatar

agsddsss

July 7, 2020 at 07:22 PM

я весь день
FUNCAT037 avatar

FUNCAT037

July 7, 2020 at 07:37 PM

много

Aniiik avatar

Aniiik

July 7, 2020 at 08:08 PM

часа 2,а если с друзьями то 3-4
Artyom2279 avatar

Artyom2279

July 8, 2020 at 12:11 AM

могу хоть весь день столько плейсов что некогда не надоест
SuperWildCrafter4 avatar

SuperWildCrafter4

July 8, 2020 at 12:54 AM

около 5-7 часов
lada56548 avatar

lada56548

July 8, 2020 at 01:15 AM

где-то 10 часов
Misatae6 avatar

Misatae6

July 8, 2020 at 01:48 AM

8 часов 0_0 оу блин
Cat_inTomato avatar

Cat_inTomato

July 8, 2020 at 03:20 PM

почти целый день , когда как
dnmabob avatar

dnmabob

July 8, 2020 at 04:17 PM

Игры как мы
Cute_wWw avatar

Cute_wWw

July 8, 2020 at 04:19 PM

7 часов максимально

