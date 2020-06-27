Rain

novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
t4tsumihyaku avatar

t4tsumihyaku

June 27, 2020 at 02:13 PM

Hello, y'all! It's t4tsumihyaku! =)

In this thread, I'll give you the opportunity to report bugs, exploits, and stuff that spoil your experience on the platform.

Template:

Bug: (Write here what's the bug about.)

Consequences: (Give us a good reason to review your report. Tell us how does the bug affect the platform in general.)

(Optional) Proof: (Provide proof in the form of a screenshot. This line isn't obligatory, but optative.)
Aonb avatar

Aonb

July 29, 2020 at 01:44 AM

Greetings, t4tsumihyaku !

I was thinking about writing it to the Suggestions Forum, however it could fit here more.

Bug: Non-updated SG indicator of rewarding for voting on articles
Consequences: The reward for voting on articles has been reduced from 5 SG to 1 SG recently. However, it is still displayed as 5 SG (per article) on the "Voting" page .
Proof: Here
t4tsumihyaku avatar

t4tsumihyaku

July 29, 2020 at 10:16 AM

Thank you for the report, @Aonb! :)
bhubo avatar

bhubo

August 27, 2020 at 10:42 AM

iam not getting sg for failylogin
dakuwanga avatar

dakuwanga

August 30, 2020 at 12:42 PM

Here's what I've noticed lately.

Bug: Games whose tasks should be available are not for some reason.

Consequences: The website offers daily bonuses for doing quests for a game whose tasks aren't even possible to do. First it was with World of Tanks, now with Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Proof: https://i.imgur.com/6IdA0nK.jpg https://i.imgur.com/OQIVt8l.png As you can see, the website is now offering a daily bonus for MTG Arena, yet the tasks are clearly unavailable.

t4tsumihyaku avatar

t4tsumihyaku

August 30, 2020 at 02:01 PM

Hey, @dakuwanga!

I won't report this bug since the Gamehag Team is well aware of its occasional occurrence. I can't tell if this bug is going to be fixed due to the recent changes on the platform. To be honest, this glitch has always existed on the platform, so I'd say that the best thing to do in this case is put up with it since it's unknown if it's going to be fixed soon.

Nevertheless, thank you for the report =)
I sincerely appreciate your help.
pavel_hristov avatar

pavel_hristov

October 14, 2020 at 03:38 PM

Bug: From a couple of days I can't report the spam on the forums. When I press the button I can see the arrow trying to load up something, but it doesn't do anything.

Consequences: I can't earn SG from reporting spam.
jvllyan1 avatar

jvllyan1

October 19, 2020 at 10:38 PM

Hello @t4tsumihyaku
BUG: the time of the magic shield is not updating correctly, since I have completed several offers and the magic shield does not return to the beginning (6 days), as you can see in the capture.
Consequences: danger of becoming a frog even after completing various tasks.
Proof: screenshot .
SamsTheSmeleton avatar

SamsTheSmeleton

November 12, 2020 at 02:03 PM

im so bored :(
FluteMaster69 avatar

FluteMaster69

December 4, 2020 at 08:21 PM

Bug: My Weekly chest was supposed to be available yesterday but when I clicked it, it didn't allow me to get the chest as it said "Chest for weekly login already picked!" when It obviously wasn't, I'll even send day-to-day updates if you need more confirmation

Consequences: even though this seems like a petty matter to others, this demoralized me for a few moments because it made me feel like I was being mistreated even though it was a bug and no one is at fault, I'm currently having some tough personal situations on my side of things

Proof: https://imgur.com/a/Dqjz14I
FluteMaster69 avatar

FluteMaster69

December 7, 2020 at 09:08 AM

edit: it seems that the bug is fixed now, g'day to yall
SecretOre avatar

SecretOre

January 17, 2021 at 07:07 AM

Hello,t4tsumihyaku,

Bug:I have found this recent bug regarding the chests which require you to buy from your soul gems. Since this is a serious bug, I wish to PM you to talk about it as others will take advantage which will do them no good.

Consequences: People will take advantage of this bug.
Proof: Unfortunately I couldn't prove this to you. This will be counted as taking advantage of bug on this website which in turn will result in my ban. I hope you understand. Thank you.
fluffypuff avatar

fluffypuff

January 17, 2021 at 03:42 PM

@Fluffy_penguin - is it possible you can send it to me on discord? Fluffy#0162 on the gamehag discord.

then i'll take a look at it, and forward it. thanks.,
SecretOre avatar

SecretOre

January 17, 2021 at 07:06 PM

@line_madsen Can you be more specific please?
SecretOre avatar

SecretOre

January 18, 2021 at 06:56 PM

Issue resolved. Thanks to @line_madsen.
Mxldmdld avatar

Mxldmdld

January 18, 2021 at 08:14 PM

I need gems
Mxldmdld avatar

Mxldmdld

January 18, 2021 at 08:17 PM

I love books in the basement true tseruse trove

