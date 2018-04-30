ulubiona broń

Atia
Atia
Gem7
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem210
Majd Majd
Majd Majd
Gem7
hanfred
hanfred
Gem40
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem196
Atia
Atia
Gem393
Kacper Kulczewski
Kacper Kulczewski
Gem10
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem30
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem208
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
sonu Biswal
sonu Biswal
Gem32
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem323
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Thu Htet Aung
Thu Htet Aung
Gem112
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Rain

Gem316

novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 1fae0 emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconaugustin er sort: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconClaudio Cuello: :)
novice rank iconJay hardstyles: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem152 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

35

0/160

Back to Fortnite forum

ulubiona broń

Hudson avatar

Hudson

April 30, 2018 at 01:35 AM

która to wasza ulubiona broń
podhay123 avatar

podhay123

April 30, 2018 at 11:28 AM

scar

Keshij avatar

Keshij

April 30, 2018 at 09:18 PM

gdybym miał grać tylko jedną to teckiem
dominik231103 avatar

dominik231103

April 30, 2018 at 11:08 PM

scar i awp
Gunter45944PL avatar

Gunter45944PL

May 1, 2018 at 01:14 PM

scar i snajperka
PolishMatrox223 avatar

PolishMatrox223

May 1, 2018 at 01:15 PM

Karabin myśliwski
DraQu avatar

DraQu

May 1, 2018 at 01:16 PM

Snajperka i Scar
ZapytajSieMamy avatar

ZapytajSieMamy

May 1, 2018 at 01:41 PM

Pomarańczowr USP!
Tom@sz3k avatar

Tom@sz3k

May 1, 2018 at 01:56 PM

kalach i rewolwer
Groociak avatar

Groociak

May 1, 2018 at 02:17 PM

ulubiona to będzie awp
oliwier_szubryt avatar

oliwier_szubryt

May 1, 2018 at 02:20 PM

moja ulubiona to
Pompa
sulwer avatar

sulwer

May 1, 2018 at 02:28 PM

ja tam lubie wyrzutnie rakiet
dolek2007 avatar

dolek2007

May 1, 2018 at 02:47 PM

scar i rpg pompa

NicoriusPL avatar

NicoriusPL

May 1, 2018 at 03:22 PM

Rękodzieło nie ważne czy epickie czy legendarne (ale wolę legendarne xD) No I AWP też się tu musi pojawić :P
oscarlor avatar

oscarlor

May 1, 2018 at 05:08 PM

Scar
mamdcika avatar

mamdcika

February 10, 2020 at 04:44 PM

żadną!!

Lazyw00lf avatar

Lazyw00lf

February 10, 2020 at 09:04 PM

Wolna pompa legendarna

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

ulubiona broń on Fortnite Forum on Gamehag