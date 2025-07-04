How does Valorant competitive mode work?

FireSeer12 You queue up and get placed into bronze to radiant tiers based on your first 5 ranked matches.

Clutch133749 Matchmaking uses your hidden MMR to pair you with skill‑matched opponents.

xX4207 Earning RR (Rank Rating) requires winning 13 rounds in a match while buffing your KDA.

Wa_ants Losing an overtime doesn’t push you backward, but stomps can hurt your RR fast.

Ice_ There’s a cooldown system to deter MM dodgers and smurfs that tank their rank.

TomSky2_0 Agents get fly weights if you duo‑queue with someone significantly higher ranked.