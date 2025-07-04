You queue up and get placed into bronze to radiant tiers based on your first 5 ranked matches.
Matchmaking uses your hidden MMR to pair you with skill‑matched opponents.
Earning RR (Rank Rating) requires winning 13 rounds in a match while buffing your KDA.
Losing an overtime doesn’t push you backward, but stomps can hurt your RR fast.
There’s a cooldown system to deter MM dodgers and smurfs that tank their rank.
Agents get fly weights if you duo‑queue with someone significantly higher ranked.
Competitive maps rotate every few weeks, rotating binding, ascent, and pearl bands.