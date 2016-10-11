blonwon
Back to Metin 2

Warto zagrać

Alialmans avatar

Alialmans

October 11, 2016 at 02:22 PM

Patrz na temat
Alialmans avatar

Alialmans

October 11, 2016 at 02:23 PM

Czy warto zagrać?
kubalinhoPL avatar

kubalinhoPL

October 11, 2016 at 06:57 PM

Mi sie gra niepodobala
TheNiejadek avatar

TheNiejadek

October 12, 2016 at 12:53 AM

Warto :)
Alialmans avatar

Alialmans

October 13, 2016 at 04:44 PM

Dzięki za opinie
azyff avatar

azyff

October 13, 2016 at 08:04 PM

NIe, Nie i jeszcze raz nie!
katsumi avatar

katsumi

October 13, 2016 at 09:25 PM

Spoko gra, więc raczej warto
Tofcio avatar

Tofcio

October 16, 2016 at 07:47 PM

Tak
BondiStyle avatar

BondiStyle

October 19, 2016 at 10:40 PM

Warto
ManioGames avatar

ManioGames

October 21, 2016 at 07:59 AM

aha
