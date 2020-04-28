Rain

Как вам Астрономикал с Трэвисом Скоттом?

Mr_Filleks avatar

Mr_Filleks

April 28, 2020 at 11:41 PM

Как вам ивент?
sashawolfTOP avatar

sashawolfTOP

April 30, 2020 at 03:34 PM

Как вы ещё не здохли?
RuslanSad avatar

RuslanSad

April 30, 2020 at 03:45 PM

авпрваплрвалдпрвлапорволапрвлоарпвлаоп

MaxTopPro avatar

MaxTopPro

April 30, 2020 at 05:04 PM

Этот Ивент Просто Супер, Ходил на все 5 концертов!
LItenex2 avatar

LItenex2

April 30, 2020 at 09:19 PM

Ивент лучше чем сезон :thumbsup:
knyz avatar

knyz

April 30, 2020 at 09:53 PM

отлично
Deadshot007gggggg avatar

Deadshot007gggggg

April 30, 2020 at 10:04 PM

Не знаю,мне не нравится
makosikb avatar

makosikb

May 1, 2020 at 01:19 AM

топ топ топ топ
digakbe674 avatar

digakbe674

May 1, 2020 at 10:42 AM

Тооооп
cyp4ik_fuckgabecom avatar

cyp4ik_fuckgabecom

May 1, 2020 at 10:53 AM

никак вообще
NamerTop4ik avatar

NamerTop4ik

May 1, 2020 at 10:59 AM

кртуой ивент
KapitonSMERSH avatar

KapitonSMERSH

May 1, 2020 at 11:15 AM

топ круто
PollAder avatar

PollAder

May 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM

тооповый
Tirolen113 avatar

Tirolen113

May 1, 2020 at 12:36 PM

топовый ивент
buff_csgettocc avatar

buff_csgettocc

May 1, 2020 at 02:20 PM

мне не поиравилось
9I_KRYTON avatar

9I_KRYTON

May 1, 2020 at 06:33 PM

ТОП я на все 5 ишел
Sho1fye avatar

Sho1fye

May 1, 2020 at 06:38 PM

Топ пришол на все концерты прям еще бы так лучше чем с моршмеллоу и много отсылок на прошлые ивенты например с кубом саней
EasyRBX avatar

EasyRBX

May 1, 2020 at 06:45 PM

Топово

Как вам Астрономикал с Трэвисом Скоттом?