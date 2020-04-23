КрутаЯ игра

Rain

Gem33

unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
Elsword

КрутаЯ игра

Lollll887 avatar

Lollll887

April 23, 2020 at 02:16 PM

Кто играет?
_Artur_ avatar

_Artur_

April 24, 2020 at 01:50 PM

like good game
Anlu258 avatar

Anlu258

July 9, 2020 at 10:48 PM

Нет, она мне не понравилась
TheVanila328 avatar

TheVanila328

August 13, 2020 at 04:16 PM

Ага,топовая!
KoJlek avatar

KoJlek

August 24, 2020 at 02:49 AM

Хорошая игра всем советую.
romaprogame avatar

romaprogame

August 26, 2020 at 02:02 PM

кто знает робзи
Piwedech avatar

Piwedech

September 15, 2020 at 05:47 PM

ВСЕМ ПРИВЕТ
А
Иван_Селеванов avatar

Иван_Селеванов

September 15, 2020 at 11:06 PM

Всем привет
Anonymous1600527939 avatar

Anonymous1600527939

February 19, 2021 at 08:59 PM

игра топовая
КрутаЯ игра - Elsword Forum