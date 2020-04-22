Rain

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Describe como ha sido tu mejor jugada/ace en CS:GO

soulzzle avatar

soulzzle

April 22, 2020 at 11:15 PM

Mi mejor jugada fué en un torneo de Faceit, con 1 AWP en 1vs5. logré eliminar a todos :D PD : Terminé perdiendo el torneo de igual forma :,(
Anifontb avatar

Anifontb

April 22, 2020 at 11:17 PM

ja ja Buena esa
Anifontb avatar

Anifontb

April 22, 2020 at 11:17 PM

la mía 3 vs 1 los mate todos a headshot
gokuroblox654 avatar

gokuroblox654

April 23, 2020 at 11:08 AM

La mia fue cuando me arinconaron 4 enemigos y atodos le apunte a la cabeza como si nada y los mate a todos
Anifontb avatar

Anifontb

April 23, 2020 at 08:11 PM

nice
FMX372 avatar

FMX372

April 24, 2020 at 05:24 PM

Dust II. Ayer, en competitivo, soy silver pero no sé que me paso. Era un 1 vs 4 y tenía la bomba, la planté en b y mis copañeros me dijeron que mirara larga, maté a los 2 que había. Venían 2 de oscuro, maté a uno y me escondí. El último vino y me mató, pero se quedó sin tiempo. PUM
k4si1 avatar

k4si1

April 24, 2020 at 07:12 PM

la mia tire humo flasho plante y ace
joaquin_casas avatar

joaquin_casas

April 25, 2020 at 03:11 AM

hice un buen trichok con sniper}}

joaquin_casas avatar

joaquin_casas

April 25, 2020 at 03:37 AM

es muy bueno

amthro avatar

amthro

April 25, 2020 at 03:38 AM

La mía fue cuando era ct en office y laze una smoke y pase por el costado de 3 terroristas y me lleve el rehen jsjsjsx
quasimodo90 avatar

quasimodo90

April 25, 2020 at 03:49 AM

mi mejor jugada fue matar me casi todo el equipo con una deagle a la cabexza a todos
quasimodo90 avatar

quasimodo90

April 25, 2020 at 03:50 AM

es buenar do el juego y esto lo hago por xp asi que chau
gleamstark avatar

gleamstark

April 25, 2020 at 03:56 AM

Maté a 4 defendiendo la bomba ganando la partida

simonvillalvax avatar

simonvillalvax

April 25, 2020 at 03:58 AM

1 vs 5 solo deagle sin chaleco
Gabriel563 avatar

Gabriel563

April 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM

clock 17 auto a 3 personas del equipo contrario en B en dust 2 con 2 cargadores y esos eran los que quedaban y por quedarme campeando gracias al auto disparo de la clock me carge a 2 por tuner y otro
majoroblox18 avatar

majoroblox18

January 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM

clock 17 auto a 3 personas del equipo contrario en B en dust 2 con 2 cargadores y esos eran los que quedaban y

Dosko avatar

Dosko

January 9, 2021 at 11:05 PM

si la hiciste en Faceit fué una gran jugada, tengo varias en mi canal de youtube. algunas son con awp haciendo Wallbang, 3 kill con cuchillo, doble heashot con deagle y un ninja defuse(esta fue en cs). Igual casi siempre juego por diversion :)
elpepe1111111111 avatar

elpepe1111111111

January 10, 2021 at 07:05 PM

con la awp hice muchas kills
elpepe1111111111 avatar

elpepe1111111111

January 10, 2021 at 07:15 PM

SOY BUENO JUGANDO
elpepe1111111111 avatar

elpepe1111111111

January 10, 2021 at 09:48 PM

mi jugada fue con la pp bizon
elpepe1111111111 avatar

elpepe1111111111

January 10, 2021 at 09:48 PM

mi mejor jugada
Amaro1Amarillo avatar

Amaro1Amarillo

January 11, 2021 at 12:33 AM

mi mejor jugada fue una de bomba y me mate como a 3 de los 5 que me venian para proteguer la bomba pero mori por la bomba pero al final ganamos :D
23DBG23 avatar

23DBG23

January 15, 2021 at 01:02 AM

La mía 1vs5 en Caché. Planté y conseguí hacerme el ace, aunque no recuerdo si ganamos o no la partida
Holaaa123 avatar

Holaaa123

January 15, 2021 at 03:41 AM

qksndnwnqkskdke
