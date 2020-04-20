Rain

Gem3

SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

Back to Fortnite

Fornite o warzone

Dafo26 avatar

Dafo26

April 20, 2020 at 09:45 PM

Yo prefiero warzone pero fonite me gusta mucho
amhir_blaine_franco avatar

amhir_blaine_franco

April 21, 2020 at 12:36 AM

Warzone es mucho mejir y no es pay to win
XdTroll11334 avatar

XdTroll11334

April 21, 2020 at 02:39 AM

Warzone es mucho mejor
LegolasGamerPro avatar

LegolasGamerPro

April 21, 2020 at 04:34 PM

para gustos colores
victor_raul_chocaca avatar

victor_raul_chocaca

April 21, 2020 at 06:04 PM

yo prefiero fortnite pero Warzone tambien me gusta
Thegobblin avatar

Thegobblin

April 21, 2020 at 06:25 PM

fortnite jajjaaj
Jadix1851 avatar

Jadix1851

April 21, 2020 at 10:12 PM

Los 2 son buenos.
Sergioc avatar

Sergioc

April 22, 2020 at 12:03 AM

Fortnite es mejor que warzon en mi opinion
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy