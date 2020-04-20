sebasttbartis
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
Zwierzatka cs go

ulkax avatar

ulkax

April 20, 2020 at 12:49 AM

Podobaja wam sie nowo dodane zwierzeta do cs go na serwerach?
pracownik_kgb_ avatar

pracownik_kgb_

April 20, 2020 at 01:01 AM

nie, niepodoba
Kolespies avatar

Kolespies

April 20, 2020 at 01:19 AM

eh , tak średnio
moniorski avatar

moniorski

April 20, 2020 at 12:52 PM

słabe są

Igor098761 avatar

Igor098761

April 20, 2020 at 12:53 PM

nie słabe
krystixJyt avatar

krystixJyt

April 23, 2020 at 12:08 PM

meoskie
i
tyle
Adio470 avatar

Adio470

April 23, 2020 at 02:35 PM

Fajne są bardzo
obijogionekenobi avatar

obijogionekenobi

April 27, 2020 at 03:20 PM

Nie, imo są fatalne
JK_Master avatar

JK_Master

April 27, 2020 at 03:30 PM

Słabo im wyszły
Zwierzatka cs go - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag