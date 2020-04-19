What is the most annoying things in roblox

when you get disccented lol
When you lose connection during completing a difficult egg hunt or completing other tasks✊
when you want Robux
but you cant buy them
that is tghe most anoyyng thing on roblox for me
It's annoying when people make scam Robux games.
The players who try to ruin your day.
someone that called you trash when u beat em up
Scammers and those who enter games and leave links to sites that pretend to give free robux but they dont its a waste of time and those people spam the cht with links
Straight up trolls. And maybe bots too.
For me, it is botted games, picture this, you, a roblox developer making a game for months. Then after all of that, you finally got on the front page. Then a few secounds later some simulator game took your place at the front page. Is the game good? No
When its lag or someone hacking lol
Yes bug and hackers in server
bruh the freakin strollerrss -,-
I think roblox is a good game platform you have so many choices and u can have fun with them.
the plot twist even "hi" can get tagged on roblox's chat
The most annoyying thing in roblox is that you cant write numbers,like its so annoyying