What is the most annoying things in roblox

HeyKar tell me about it

Amirmadcrazy81 when you get disccented lol

thekids123 Hi my boys

ilkay124226 what up boss

Tam01 When you lose connection during completing a difficult egg hunt or completing other tasks✊

DENZELPLAYS Kids in da hood

cami11172 when you want Robux

but you cant buy them

cami11172 that is tghe most anoyyng thing on roblox for me





EbonyMeow It's annoying when people make scam Robux games.

AdPowerBG The players who try to ruin your day.

Quacify someone that called you trash when u beat em up



AnToXDxd Scammers and those who enter games and leave links to sites that pretend to give free robux but they dont its a waste of time and those people spam the cht with links

2Randomm Straight up trolls. And maybe bots too.

Shazcraft For me, it is botted games, picture this, you, a roblox developer making a game for months. Then after all of that, you finally got on the front page. Then a few secounds later some simulator game took your place at the front page. Is the game good? No

Amir819389 When its lag or someone hacking lol

toshiro_0 Bugs and some people

Amir8391 Yes bug and hackers in server

Kakat_29 bruh the freakin strollerrss -,-

RichyMoney I think roblox is a good game platform you have so many choices and u can have fun with them.

spacey11 the chat lol

Ihsosoyundaa12 the plot twist even "hi" can get tagged on roblox's chat