What is the most annoying things in roblox

HeyKar avatar

HeyKar

April 19, 2020 at 11:49 AM

tell me about it
Amirmadcrazy81 avatar

Amirmadcrazy81

April 19, 2020 at 12:38 PM

when you get disccented lol
thekids123 avatar

thekids123

April 19, 2020 at 02:33 PM

Hi my boys
ilkay124226 avatar

ilkay124226

April 19, 2020 at 04:16 PM

what up boss
Tam01 avatar

Tam01

April 19, 2020 at 04:20 PM

When you lose connection during completing a difficult egg hunt or completing other tasks✊
DENZELPLAYS avatar

DENZELPLAYS

April 19, 2020 at 05:19 PM

Kids in da hood
cami11172 avatar

cami11172

April 19, 2020 at 05:39 PM

when you want Robux
but you cant buy them
cami11172 avatar

cami11172

April 19, 2020 at 05:40 PM

that is tghe most anoyyng thing on roblox for me

EbonyMeow avatar

EbonyMeow

April 20, 2020 at 02:25 PM

It's annoying when people make scam Robux games.
AdPowerBG avatar

AdPowerBG

April 20, 2020 at 03:23 PM

The players who try to ruin your day.
Quacify avatar

Quacify

April 20, 2020 at 03:30 PM

someone that called you trash when u beat em up
AnToXDxd avatar

AnToXDxd

April 20, 2020 at 04:05 PM

Scammers and those who enter games and leave links to sites that pretend to give free robux but they dont its a waste of time and those people spam the cht with links
2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 20, 2020 at 04:45 PM

Straight up trolls. And maybe bots too.
Shazcraft avatar

Shazcraft

April 20, 2020 at 04:51 PM

For me, it is botted games, picture this, you, a roblox developer making a game for months. Then after all of that, you finally got on the front page. Then a few secounds later some simulator game took your place at the front page. Is the game good? No
Amir819389 avatar

Amir819389

April 20, 2020 at 04:56 PM

When its lag or someone hacking lol
toshiro_0 avatar

toshiro_0

April 20, 2020 at 04:58 PM

Bugs and some people
Amir8391 avatar

Amir8391

April 20, 2020 at 05:02 PM

Yes bug and hackers in server
Kakat_29 avatar

Kakat_29

April 20, 2020 at 05:46 PM

bruh the freakin strollerrss -,-
RichyMoney avatar

RichyMoney

April 20, 2020 at 06:31 PM

I think roblox is a good game platform you have so many choices and u can have fun with them.
spacey11 avatar

spacey11

April 20, 2020 at 06:41 PM

the chat lol
Ihsosoyundaa12 avatar

Ihsosoyundaa12

April 20, 2020 at 06:42 PM

the plot twist even "hi" can get tagged on roblox's chat
kayla_lunamoon avatar

kayla_lunamoon

April 20, 2020 at 07:39 PM

The most annoyying thing in roblox is that you cant write numbers,like its so annoyying
