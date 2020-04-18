Rain

Gem21

unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
Кто сколько играет в роблокс?

Timur_ggvp2348 avatar

Timur_ggvp2348

April 18, 2020 at 07:32 PM

Я 1 год и 2 недели)
lololodamatvei2 avatar

lololodamatvei2

April 18, 2020 at 07:38 PM

2ujlf

Sergo4765 avatar

Sergo4765

April 18, 2020 at 07:41 PM

Дафига
Anton27433 avatar

Anton27433

April 18, 2020 at 07:41 PM

2 года
s4yo avatar

s4yo

April 18, 2020 at 07:41 PM

месяц
Veniaa11 avatar

Veniaa11

April 18, 2020 at 10:15 PM

Где то 2 года
Nikolay12385 avatar

Nikolay12385

April 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM

2 года
AngryPeache avatar

AngryPeache

April 18, 2020 at 10:54 PM

больше 2 года
NeedHeal avatar

NeedHeal

April 18, 2020 at 10:54 PM

3 года, в августе 4 будет)
crowphoenix avatar

crowphoenix

April 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM

Где-то 2 года
Xxxtentacion2020 avatar

Xxxtentacion2020

April 18, 2020 at 11:22 PM

Почти 6 лет. Или больше
DisParadise avatar

DisParadise

April 18, 2020 at 11:23 PM

четыре года
AlexFaster4125 avatar

AlexFaster4125

April 18, 2020 at 11:29 PM

Так долго что уже не помню сколько...
NikitaAndreevch124 avatar

NikitaAndreevch124

April 18, 2020 at 11:34 PM

Я 3 года
NikitaAndreevch124 avatar

NikitaAndreevch124

April 18, 2020 at 11:34 PM

И это много
