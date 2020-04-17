Rain

Gem44

unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
Mejor arma

sebaxert77 avatar

sebaxert77

April 17, 2020 at 02:39 AM

digan su mejor armas UwU
walter1234576 avatar

walter1234576

April 17, 2020 at 02:44 AM

Mi mejor arma Usp-S
Zzens avatar

Zzens

April 17, 2020 at 02:52 AM

El Ak jaja
Ciaszz avatar

Ciaszz

April 17, 2020 at 04:23 AM

Para mí el AWP
ChaloAWA avatar

ChaloAWA

April 17, 2020 at 07:07 PM

AWP

Lamadas avatar

Lamadas

April 17, 2020 at 07:08 PM

Para mi la mejor arma es el AWP , Buen foro y gracias
ruloggg avatar

ruloggg

April 17, 2020 at 07:08 PM

el ak y el awp
Malleve avatar

Malleve

April 17, 2020 at 07:17 PM

completamente el AWP es un muy buen sniper y funciona como escopeta hahahaha
matiasfsssdss avatar

matiasfsssdss

April 17, 2020 at 07:19 PM

el mejor arma es el ak y el awp
JuanHD12 avatar

JuanHD12

April 17, 2020 at 07:20 PM

No se yo no lo he jugado
