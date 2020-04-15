Rain

Back to World of Tanks

Танки?

Spamkafm avatar

Spamkafm

April 15, 2020 at 01:18 PM

вот да я тоже люблю танки но вартандер лучше там и танки и самалеты и карабли
VolterTop avatar

VolterTop

April 15, 2020 at 01:40 PM

Вар тандер тор
RostyGames avatar

RostyGames

April 15, 2020 at 02:28 PM

Вар тандер
Johnny333 avatar

Johnny333

April 15, 2020 at 05:25 PM

топ игра чел
reg0011 avatar

reg0011

April 15, 2020 at 08:20 PM

Вартандер топ вартандер класс кто неверит тому в глаз
MegaDelix avatar

MegaDelix

April 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM

Чё пацаны, танки?:dog:
YtochkaKra avatar

YtochkaKra

April 16, 2020 at 12:33 AM

вар тандер лучше
_ZaLTiMoR_ avatar

_ZaLTiMoR_

April 16, 2020 at 02:34 AM

согласен War Thunder топ

Egortor2007 avatar

Egortor2007

April 16, 2020 at 04:11 AM

Класс вар тандер
