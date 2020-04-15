Vihagi Rathnayaka
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

Back to PUBG Mobile

lugar favorito

sebaxert77 avatar

sebaxert77

April 15, 2020 at 03:34 AM

el mio es ninguno xq no juego xd
maxwell_leon_hurtado avatar

maxwell_leon_hurtado

April 15, 2020 at 03:47 AM

es un juego grandioso
victor_raul_chocaca avatar

victor_raul_chocaca

April 15, 2020 at 04:38 AM

no juego pubg :v
victor_raul_chocaca avatar

victor_raul_chocaca

April 15, 2020 at 04:39 AM

no se estoy empezando a jugar
123nufnasdsa avatar

123nufnasdsa

April 15, 2020 at 07:01 AM

es un gran juego tiene buena grafica y buena jugavilidad
ivanvm22 avatar

ivanvm22

April 15, 2020 at 10:42 AM

ningunooo jajajajaj
AlExIs1606M avatar

AlExIs1606M

April 15, 2020 at 06:41 PM

Solo lo juge 1 vez xd
PaoloVro avatar

PaoloVro

April 16, 2020 at 07:34 AM

C paso De Pregunta :V

lugar favorito - PUBG Mobile Forum on Gamehag