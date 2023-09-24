Ivan Ershov
guide for state of survival

Hugo567 avatar

Hugo567

September 24, 2023 at 02:42 AM

"State of Survival" is a popular mobile strategy game developed by KingsGroup Holdings. In the game, players must build and defend their own settlement in a post-apocalyptic world while battling zombies and other players. Here's a guide to help you get started and succeed in the game:


 

1. Base Building:

  • Start by upgrading your headquarters to unlock new buildings and features.
  • Focus on resource buildings (Farms, Lumber Mills, Oil Wells, and Iron Mines) to ensure a steady supply of resources.
  • Build and upgrade other structures like the Training Camp, Barracks, and Hospital to train troops and heal wounded soldiers.

2. Research:

  • Invest in the research facility to unlock various technologies that boost your base's efficiency, troop strength, and resource production.
  • Prioritize research that enhances troop combat stats and resource production early on.

3. Heroes:

  • Collect and upgrade heroes. They are essential for leading your troops into battles and providing various bonuses.
  • Equip gear and weapons on your heroes to make them more powerful.
  • Activate hero skills wisely during combat to gain an advantage.

4. Troops:

  • Train a variety of troop types to be versatile in different combat scenarios.
  • Keep your troop count balanced between infantry, ranged, and cavalry units.
  • Participate in daily challenges and events to earn rewards and recruit special event troops.

5. Combat:

  • Engage in PVE battles to earn rewards and experience. Clear infected zones to gather resources.
  • Join alliances to team up with other players for PVE and PVP battles.
  • Protect your base with defensive structures like walls, traps, and turrets.

6. Alliances:

  • Join an alliance for protection, support, and additional benefits.
  • Coordinate with alliance members to participate in alliance events and earn rewards.
  • Contribute to your alliance by donating resources and participating in alliance technology research.

7. Events:

  • Participate in various in-game events to earn valuable rewards.
  • Pay attention to daily and weekly events, as they often offer great bonuses.

8. Resources:

  • Manage your resources efficiently. Raid resource tiles on the map, trade with other players, and complete missions to obtain them.
  • Use resource items wisely to accelerate building and research progress.

9. Strategy:

  • Plan your development carefully. Prioritize what's most important for your current situation.
  • Adapt your strategy based on the evolving game environment and challenges.

10. In-Game Purchases: - Be cautious with in-game purchases. While they can speed up progress, it's possible to enjoy the game without spending money.

11. Stay Active: - Log in daily to collect rewards, complete tasks, and participate in events. - Stay engaged with the game community to learn from other players and get tips.

Remember that "State of Survival" is an evolving game, and strategies may change over time with updates and balancing changes. Keep an eye on the in-game announcements and community forums for the latest information and strategies.

S0ukp avatar

S0ukp

September 26, 2023 at 09:03 PM

Thanks dude! That was wery useful :D
faysalbashiir avatar

faysalbashiir

September 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM

hi how are you pro whats app
seowork avatar

seowork

July 26, 2024 at 05:09 PM

A vibrant blogging platform, locusvista provides a wide range of material in areas like technology, health, entertainment, lifestyle, and business.
mantou8 avatar

mantou8

July 26, 2024 at 07:47 PM

That's is a great written guide. Also, a simillar logic can be followed basically on any survival game, which makes the article's usage more broad!
76561199073601752 avatar

76561199073601752

July 26, 2024 at 09:22 PM

thx .this is so good

fuk_y0u avatar

fuk_y0u

July 27, 2024 at 01:52 AM

Thanks

Marckenson avatar

Marckenson

July 27, 2024 at 03:54 AM

ty very much
A5ina avatar

A5ina

July 28, 2024 at 03:34 AM

This game is very good and I recommend everyone to try it
fishyno21 avatar

fishyno21

July 29, 2024 at 08:59 PM

This game is very good and the forum about it also is very informative
Xxgamer4321 avatar

Xxgamer4321

July 30, 2024 at 01:20 AM

You're so bad how you doing
gift_play1 avatar

gift_play1

July 30, 2024 at 10:08 AM

hi guys this website is very most platform and fast payment you know??
smmpanel avatar

smmpanel

July 30, 2024 at 03:34 PM

Travel, fashion, sports, business, and other aficionados can all find something to like on amazon's gpt44x, a flexible blogging platform. It provides a lively assortment of articles spanning many topics of interest.
Fl4mingo5 avatar

Fl4mingo5

August 13, 2024 at 03:48 PM

best gamer
D4rk_25 avatar

D4rk_25

August 13, 2024 at 04:25 PM

the best one3
MadameG avatar

MadameG

August 13, 2024 at 11:43 PM

nice, its very informative and i like it how u write it
vinayak_samal avatar

vinayak_samal

August 14, 2024 at 02:44 PM

this helped a lot thanks man!

attractiveostrich_winskincspro avatar

attractiveostrich_winskincspro

August 15, 2024 at 02:53 AM

cool info indeed
mrnova2 avatar

mrnova2

August 17, 2024 at 03:47 PM

indeed info
KinGPyro avatar

KinGPyro

August 17, 2024 at 06:36 PM

Nice man. Thanks for helping
R3NC2Gaming avatar

R3NC2Gaming

August 18, 2024 at 06:10 AM

bread men

R3NC2Gaming avatar

R3NC2Gaming

August 18, 2024 at 06:10 AM

bread men

Mathakgo avatar

Mathakgo

August 24, 2024 at 05:46 PM

cool info
Abin63 avatar

Abin63

October 11, 2024 at 07:55 AM

nice man help you think
Akn0 avatar

Akn0

December 29, 2024 at 11:47 PM

nice. good
idla_kdk avatar

idla_kdk

December 30, 2024 at 03:47 AM

هذه لعبة جيدة

pifski avatar

pifski

January 3, 2025 at 12:53 AM

just doing this for gems

Geociociu39 avatar

Geociociu39

January 4, 2025 at 07:34 AM

This is a comment guys this site is broken
imxmaster avatar

imxmaster

January 4, 2025 at 05:55 PM

.........
offtheoff avatar

offtheoff

January 6, 2025 at 09:29 PM

cool bro

offtheoff avatar

offtheoff

January 6, 2025 at 09:29 PM

this really helps

freddie20 avatar

freddie20

January 6, 2025 at 11:12 PM

Thanks will be trying the game.

