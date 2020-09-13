Rain

who is the best champion?

Goblinbaszo avatar

Goblinbaszo

September 13, 2020 at 10:12 PM

magyarok? valaki
dntdani avatar

dntdani

September 15, 2020 at 11:43 AM

none of those!
mr__2 avatar

mr__2

September 17, 2020 at 04:45 PM

Yasuo duud he is good trust me
miroslav_markovic avatar

miroslav_markovic

October 13, 2020 at 01:39 PM

Tryndamere, he is very easy to learn and is super broken
hiepdeptraibodoi avatar

hiepdeptraibodoi

October 13, 2020 at 06:36 PM

i think the champion is faker
LudiKaktus avatar

LudiKaktus

October 14, 2020 at 09:04 PM

Yone
Sharkygamehag avatar

Sharkygamehag

November 28, 2020 at 05:54 AM

darius is the best
kojas avatar

kojas

November 29, 2020 at 10:13 PM

At the moment game is completely unbalanced. We'll see after preseason ends
MSI5162 avatar

MSI5162

November 30, 2020 at 08:13 PM

The best champ is SYLAS with his ult (he can use every other's champ)!
byking__emrullah_akta avatar

byking__emrullah_akta

December 1, 2020 at 07:32 PM

Thresh is my life
farihaikram83 avatar

farihaikram83

December 2, 2020 at 02:41 PM

Is faker in the game
farihaikram83 avatar

farihaikram83

December 2, 2020 at 02:41 PM

u know the games songs are the best

farihaikram83 avatar

farihaikram83

December 2, 2020 at 02:42 PM

literally take over is my favourite song from lol
farihaikram83 avatar

farihaikram83

December 2, 2020 at 02:42 PM

so who will play with me
farihaikram83 avatar

farihaikram83

December 2, 2020 at 02:42 PM

cuz im bored
SLMBEBEK avatar

SLMBEBEK

December 18, 2020 at 01:51 PM

so who iş that
LordHan avatar

LordHan

December 19, 2020 at 01:43 AM

Shaco :thumbsup: :clown:
stb1kat avatar

stb1kat

December 19, 2020 at 06:16 AM

the new ones always op when released
nigelle_ruiz avatar

nigelle_ruiz

December 19, 2020 at 07:22 AM

The Best is Zed And Yasuo:wink:
ll_bad2 avatar

ll_bad2

December 19, 2020 at 11:51 PM

para için atabilirim 10 takla digga 10 takla
EstherO_X avatar

EstherO_X

January 3, 2021 at 05:11 PM

Trash is my life
Limonkabugu avatar

Limonkabugu

January 3, 2021 at 05:43 PM

there isnt best champion. every champion have positive and negative stats.
Sompack_CZ avatar

Sompack_CZ

January 3, 2021 at 07:55 PM

Trash is my life
muhammed494894984 avatar

muhammed494894984

January 5, 2021 at 05:57 PM

super broken
muhammed494894984 avatar

muhammed494894984

January 5, 2021 at 05:57 PM

champion is faker
