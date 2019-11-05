игра норм)

ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem20
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem231
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Gem105
hala sy
hala sy
Gem9
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem1,344
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3,080
354480282
354480282
Gem280
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem1,400
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem2
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem1,187
begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
Sign in to start chatting

22

0/160

Back to Black Desert

Игра норм

Taraswwww avatar

Taraswwww

November 5, 2019 at 02:48 AM

Точно?
Surewinner avatar

Surewinner

December 23, 2019 at 05:22 PM

Согласен
Saxorok12 avatar

Saxorok12

April 12, 2020 at 08:08 PM

Подтверждаю
MrMarshmello00012 avatar

MrMarshmello00012

May 8, 2020 at 02:42 PM

говно полное ну ее богу лучше в другое ммо поиграю в рейд
nikitos2010n12 avatar

nikitos2010n12

July 15, 2020 at 10:15 AM

игра топ мира
OneJingLOL avatar

OneJingLOL

July 17, 2020 at 01:26 PM

Yeah я русский лол

T_Obi_To avatar

T_Obi_To

July 17, 2020 at 06:03 PM

Игра нормас
Imperator9 avatar

Imperator9

July 19, 2020 at 08:36 PM

Игра кажись норм)
Fastiko_1 avatar

Fastiko_1

August 16, 2020 at 02:30 PM

Игра вот такого типа мморпг мне нравится я с дества любил такие жанры мморпг

jopa_krota avatar

jopa_krota

August 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM

игра норм)
ramble avatar

ramble

August 28, 2020 at 11:13 PM

игра норм)
Pipukaeptad avatar

Pipukaeptad

September 14, 2020 at 10:13 PM

игра норм)
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Игра норм - Black Desert Forum on Gamehag