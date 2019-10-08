Rain

Gem47

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
Sign in to start chatting

22

0/160

Back to Hustle Castle: Fantasy Kingdom

Gaidafensive

Dofacer avatar

Dofacer

October 8, 2019 at 12:21 PM

Класные гайды
Karakatiza avatar

Karakatiza

October 8, 2019 at 12:22 PM

Что за гайды??
Dofacer avatar

Dofacer

October 8, 2019 at 12:23 PM

По играм
Karakatiza avatar

Karakatiza

October 8, 2019 at 12:24 PM

Разкажи мне про эту игру пж
Dofacer avatar

Dofacer

October 8, 2019 at 12:24 PM

По роблоксу
Dofacer avatar

Dofacer

October 8, 2019 at 12:25 PM

О клас
Karakatiza avatar

Karakatiza

October 8, 2019 at 12:25 PM

Ну это же не роблокс
Dofacer avatar

Dofacer

October 8, 2019 at 12:25 PM

Та в смысле
Karakatiza avatar

Karakatiza

October 8, 2019 at 12:26 PM

Странно
revobrosgocspro avatar

revobrosgocspro

May 31, 2020 at 08:47 PM

Hustle Castle is a Fallout Shelter-style mobile game set in a wacky and lively medieval world. You are the master of your own kingdom, with the simple goal of gaining new subjects and saving your princess.

Hustle Castle obviously it's about SOMEBODY making moneyI understand microtransactions are out of control, but Hustle Castle ups the ante in a bad way. As we learned on South Park, the Canadian Devil makes sure these Freemium games keep getting money. I draw a line in the sand when a game demands a lot of money, then only maintains the facade of a passable game. I felt like Hustle Castle cut a lot of corners to make a quick buck off of copy/pasted mechanics. You can come back and tell people they don’t have to spend money, but this game has strong pay-to-win mechanics.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Gaidafensive - Hustle Castle: Fantasy Kingdom Forum on Gamehag