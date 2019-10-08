Gaidafensive

revobrosgocspro

Hustle Castle is a Fallout Shelter-style mobile game set in a wacky and lively medieval world. You are the master of your own kingdom, with the simple goal of gaining new subjects and saving your princess.



Hustle Castle obviously it's about SOMEBODY making moneyI understand microtransactions are out of control, but Hustle Castle ups the ante in a bad way. As we learned on South Park, the Canadian Devil makes sure these Freemium games keep getting money. I draw a line in the sand when a game demands a lot of money, then only maintains the facade of a passable game. I felt like Hustle Castle cut a lot of corners to make a quick buck off of copy/pasted mechanics. You can come back and tell people they don’t have to spend money, but this game has strong pay-to-win mechanics.