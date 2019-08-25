Rain

Back to Roblox

Jak oceniacie " Bee swarm " na Roblox od 0 do 10

TREUN avatar

TREUN

August 25, 2019 at 02:21 PM

napiszcie w kom
Turon avatar

Turon

August 25, 2019 at 02:31 PM

5/10 bo mi sie znudziła

Kopinka2 avatar

Kopinka2

August 25, 2019 at 02:43 PM

9/10
Brajsonxd avatar

Brajsonxd

August 25, 2019 at 07:43 PM

Fajna gra tylko szkoda że mało tajemnic np za sklepem misia noob'a
Fair4outFan avatar

Fair4outFan

August 25, 2019 at 07:44 PM

7/10
pozdro
noorme1 avatar

noorme1

August 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM

8/10 bo raczej update tu dawno nie było i troche słabo ://
MrRoxor avatar

MrRoxor

August 26, 2019 at 09:11 PM

ja na 8/10
IGORCIOTA21 avatar

IGORCIOTA21

August 26, 2019 at 09:46 PM

MOCNE 6/10

podymczak24h avatar

podymczak24h

August 27, 2019 at 02:00 AM

tak 6/10 ale szybko się nudzi
