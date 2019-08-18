BURGER CUBE
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
czy warto zagrać?

Dogamehag12 avatar

Dogamehag12

August 18, 2019 at 12:55 PM

czy warto zagrać w tągre?
Kubek535 avatar

Kubek535

August 18, 2019 at 02:07 PM

siema

Misciu avatar

Misciu

January 28, 2020 at 03:48 AM

Bardzo warto w to zagrać bo nie ma lepszej gry
poneciak57 avatar

poneciak57

February 8, 2020 at 02:19 AM

Shadowek12345 avatar

Shadowek12345

February 8, 2020 at 04:44 PM

nie nie warto

Shadowek12345 avatar

Shadowek12345

February 8, 2020 at 04:44 PM

nie no żartuje warto
marcelino390 avatar

marcelino390

February 8, 2020 at 04:53 PM

Zdecydowanie warto
SpokoGracz123 avatar

SpokoGracz123

April 17, 2020 at 06:35 PM

zdecydowanie nie
Madzikowa121314 avatar

Madzikowa121314

April 19, 2020 at 01:28 PM

nigdy nie grałam więc nwm
czy warto zagrać? - Pokemon Mega Forum on Gamehag