Back to World of Tanks

Yy dobra gra

takietakiesrakie avatar

takietakiesrakie

August 20, 2016 at 04:53 PM

Dobra gra podoba mi sie jest mega ta bitwa czlogiem
Fajeczko avatar

Fajeczko

August 20, 2016 at 05:32 PM

No fajna gierka i wciąga xd
lider2205 avatar

lider2205

August 20, 2016 at 05:43 PM

nom
Angel6of6Death avatar

Angel6of6Death

August 20, 2016 at 05:45 PM

fajna jest ale jeszcze fajniejsza by była jak by dodali polskie czołgi :)
superduzygosc avatar

superduzygosc

August 20, 2016 at 07:30 PM

wciągajaca
MarioOfficial avatar

MarioOfficial

August 20, 2016 at 07:33 PM

no jest super
takietakiesrakie avatar

takietakiesrakie

August 20, 2016 at 08:02 PM

Angel noo :D
sebix2001 avatar

sebix2001

August 20, 2016 at 10:07 PM

jedna z najlpepszych
sebix2001 avatar

sebix2001

August 20, 2016 at 10:08 PM

bardzo dobra gra
Cinek1 avatar

Cinek1

August 20, 2016 at 10:09 PM

fantastyczna gra. Polecam
Nervin avatar

Nervin

September 30, 2016 at 11:37 PM

super gierka :) . Polecam !! :)
