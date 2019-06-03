Rain

How long does it take to get your items?

ironman9383 avatar

ironman9383

June 3, 2019 at 10:07 AM

I bought my steam wallet code about 12 hours ago, and it said i would wait a maximum of 24 hours to get it. How long has it taken you to get your items?
IIGalahadII avatar

IIGalahadII

June 3, 2019 at 10:13 AM

Please take note that 24 hours is just an estimation for you to receive your reward. The maximum waiting time for all rewards is 30 days according to gamehag terms. If your reward doesn't come in less than or in 30 days then you may contact support - [email protected], also, you may be refunded for it. Please be patient for your reward.

Cheers, IIGalahadII

