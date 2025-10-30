What Are Gems and What Are They Worth?

If you’ve spent any time on Gamehag, you’ve seen “Soul Gems” referenced fairly frequently. In this article, we’ll provide a detailed breakdown of Soul Gems, the currency of Gamehag quests.

What Are Soul Gems?

Soul Gems are Gamehag’s in-platform currency. You can earn Soul Gems for completing different activities on the Gamehag. You can think of them as “energy points” that reflect your engagement. These “points” can them be redeemed for gift cards, Robux, CSGO Skins, and much more, allowing you to make real money!

How to Earn Soul Gems

There are plenty of ways to earn Soul Gems depending on how much time you have and what kind of tasks you enjoy.

Here are a few of the most popular:

Play and complete quests: Try out new games and hit specific milestones to earn large Soul Gem payouts.

Watch short ads: Platforms like Cheddar.tv reward you for watching videos.

Take surveys or offers: Complete simple forms or app installs for bonus points.

Daily login and streaks: Earn small daily bonuses just for showing up.

The more consistent you are, the faster your balance grows.

How Much Are Soul Gems Worth?

Soul Gems have no fixed cash value, but they convert directly into real rewards.

For example, around 2,000 Soul Gems can usually be exchanged for 100 Robux, though this number may change slightly based on current rates and availability. The same goes for other rewards, a Steam gift card might cost a different amount of Soul Gems than Robux or PayPal credit.

In short: the more Soul Gems you earn, the more flexibility you have when redeeming rewards (and the better rate you’ll get from Gamehag.

Redeeming Soul Gems for Rewards

When you’re ready to cash in, head to the “Rewards” section of Gamehag. There, you can browse everything you can buy with your Soul Gems — from Robux and gift cards to game keys and subscription codes. Just select the item you want, confirm your selection, and the reward will be delivered digitally once processed.

How to Earn Soul Gems Faster

Want to speed things up? Try a few of these simple strategies:

Focus on higher-value quests. Some games pay thousands of Soul Gems for completing specific levels.

Stay consistent. Daily logins and streak bonuses add up faster than you’d expect and often come with juicy multipliers.

Participate in Gamehag events. Seasonal or promotional events often offer bonus multipliers on earnings.

Are Soul Gems Legit?

Yes, Soul Gems are legit. Soul Gems are not cryptocurrency or a scam; they’re a closed, points-based reward system that Gamehag uses to track your progress and distribute rewards securely. Every redemption is handled directly through Gamehag and its verified partners, so there’s no risk of fake codes or shady generators.