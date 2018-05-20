Roblox is one of the biggest only virtual games on the internet and is growing rapidly. I would like to talk about how good the game is and some of my favourite games on Roblox.

Why is roblox the fastest growing virtual site on the internet?

Roblox is the fastest growing site right now and has over millions of people playing it. I think the reason for this is how many different variations of games there are and that you can make your own games without having to spend money. There are thousands of games on roblox which means one of them must be the right one for you and you will enjoy. The other reason I think roblox is very successful is because roblox is where you can meet new people and you can make your own game and show the skills you have by making this game free of charge.

Socialising

Roblox is a place where you can meet new people and socialise with others in many different types of games. Roblox has tried their best (and has done a very good job) to make sure people and children can play in a safe environment. They have done this by making restrictions for people under 13 such as adding parental confirmation (email) and making it so only certain people can message them. Roblox developers have also added tags to make sure no bad things can be said or will be said on their site (although they have gone over a bit with the tags such as tagging numbers).

Game creating

Roblox allows people to show their skills off by creating games free of charge which other people around the world may like. Roblox has made game creating fun - making more people around the world to make games which means more people will sign up to roblox to play these games.

Robux

The fact that roblox is free to play has convinced many people to sign up but at the same time, roblox can be pay to win (robux). Robux is roblox’s virtual currency which is bought using real money. Robux is not NECESSARY to play games however it can help you get an edge on many games in roblox. Although robux costs real money this can be earned by selling items such as shirts and game passes for your games. This improves people’s business skills by allowing people to sell things and make profit e.g.

Games

There are many games on roblox but which ones are the best? Here are some of my favourites:

Jailbreak

Jailbreak is a game consisting of 3 teams – Cops, Criminals and Prisoners (Prisoner and criminals work together). The aim of this game is to become as rich as you can by either being a criminal and escape the prison to rob banks and stores, or to be a cop who has to stop these crimes. The richer you get, the more cars you can get by using this money to buy these cars and decorate them in the garage. The reason I like this game is as firstly it amazes me how well its doing (1b+ visits in less the 11 months) and secondly how much skill is involved.

Phantom forces

“Phantom forces” is a first person shooter that has many different game modes and maps. The reason why I like this game is because of how much skill is also involved in this game and by how fun this is to play. The excitement of being able to unlock a new gun and to try it out is more exciting than you think!

Conclusion

As a conclusion I think roblox is one of the best gaming websites in the world and I am amazed by how fast roblox is growing.