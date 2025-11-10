How to accept roblox friend request on xbox one

Roblox, the online game creation platform, allows millions of users to connect and interact with friends from across the globe. Because of its widespread popularity, Roblox is available on virtually every platform which makes managing friendships within Roblox remarkably different depending on the device you use, particularly when it comes to Xbox One. In this guide, we'll walk you through the process of accepting friend requests while using Roblox on Xbox One, ensuring you can seamlessly connect with your friends.
The Roblox application on Xbox One, lacks some of the full features available on other platforms (primarily PCs), when it comes to social interactions.
Unlike on mobile or desktop, the Xbox version of Roblox doesn't provide the option to manage friend requests directly within the app, which means you have to mangae friendships on a separate device on the Roblox website or mobile app.
You’ll need to enter in your login credentials for the Roblox account that is linked to your Xbox profile.
Having an additional device to manage friend requests is important. This can be done on a basic PC or mobile device, just not your Xbox One.
Accepting Friend Requests Using Microsoft Edge on Xbox
If you'd like to accept Roblox friend requests directly on your Xbox without using another device, you can do so through the Microsoft Edge browser. Press the Xbox button on your controller and open My Games & Apps, then launch Microsoft Edge. Visit roblox.com and sign in with the same Roblox account linked to your Xbox. Select the Friends section from the left-hand menu to view your pending friend requests, then click Accept on the ones you'd like to add. Once you've finished, restart Roblox on your Xbox so the new friends appear in your list.
To start, download the Roblox app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store onto your mobile device and log in using the credentials for your linked account.
Once you're signed in, find and select the Friends tab from the app's interface.
In the Friends section, locate the list of incoming friend requests, and select the ones you wish to accept.
After processing requests on the mobile app, restart Roblox on your Xbox to update your friends list.
Visit the Roblox website on a browser and sign in with your account credentials.
Using the navigation menu, access the Friends section to view requests.
Locate the pending requests, afterward click Accept on the desired ones.
To reflect the updated friends list, relaunch the Roblox app on your Xbox after managing friends online.
Verify that you and your friend have mutually accepted each other's friend requests.
Launch Roblox on Xbox and navigate to the Friends section from the home menu.
Highlight your friend's profile and select the Join Game option, provided they're currently in an accessible gaming session.
If new friends aren't displayed, try restarting both the Roblox application and your Xbox console.
Ensure you're signed in to the correct Roblox account synced with your Xbox profile on all devices.
Certain Roblox games have restrictions preventing friends from joining. Think about testing with an alternate game.
Check and update your Roblox privacy and communication settings to make sure that friend invites and interactions are enabled.
Can you accept Roblox friend requests directly on Xbox?
Not inside the Roblox app — you must use the browser or another device.
Why can’t I see my Roblox friends on Xbox?
You might need to restart Roblox or make sure you accepted the request on the Roblox website/app.
Is there a limit to Roblox friends?
Yes, Roblox has a 200-friend limit.
Can Xbox players join PC/mobile friends on Roblox?
Yes — as long as you’re friends on Roblox and the game supports cross-platform play.