Xcraft is a browser-based strategy since 2013, created in a futuristic style, which was based on the well-known game of the Blizzard studio - Starcraft. You have fallen on an unknown planet, which you have to manage and lead to prosperity. How? Well, for example, research, construct factories, developing its economy and the army. Your goal, however, is not just one planet, but the whole galaxy. It is clear that you are not alone who wants to destroy piece on your territory and you will need either make friends or defeat other players. In addition, you can choose one of the parties: which are more human Terrans or Xerj, which is more like aliens. Well, are you ready to take over the galaxy?