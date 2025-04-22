Unlimited Ninja

btitomor
btitomor
Gem14
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem504
btitomor
btitomor
Gem14
btitomor
btitomor
Gem7
creator evan
creator evan
Gem121
葉航
葉航
Gem7
葉航
葉航
Gem105
Rune Goor
Rune Goor
Gem8
葉航
葉航
Gem10
葉航
葉航
Gem112
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem52
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Gem64
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Milo
Gem35
Rain

Gem17

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Information

Unlimited Ninja is a browser MMORPG. The action of which unfolds in the universe, an extremely popular manga anime. You play as cheerful hero that constantly travels in search of exciting adventures, performing various tasks, hunting demons and battling computer opponents and other players. Unlimited Ninja, has a branched storyline and excellent viscous audio-visual music.
In the browser game Unlimited Ninja, we have a choice of 3 classes, both female and male: Ghost Blade, Spirit Blade, and Kido, each of which is characterized by different abilities and style of play. Ghost Blade focuses on melee combat. Spirit Blade on the shooting, and Kido supports allies and distracts opponents.

In addition to interesting battles with computer opponents, you can also compete against other players in PvP matches. The battles in the Unlimited Ninja, occur in a turn-based system in the arenas, and implemented in an extremely interesting and effective way - this merit, fantastic graphics.

Recent Forum Posts

Want to become a ninja?

6 replies

Last reply: Jul 31, 2023

Zombie Fight

7 replies

Last reply: Feb 22, 2023

Ultimate Ninja

6 replies

Last reply: Nov 20, 2021

is this game really unlimited?

10 replies

Last reply: Aug 27, 2021

madara is better than itachi change my mind

1 replies

Last reply: Apr 13, 2020

Just an ordinary forum

1 replies

Last reply: Jan 5, 2020

UNLIMITED NINJA RATE US!

3 replies

Last reply: Dec 22, 2019

