TikTok is a mobile application that allows you to create and watch funny videos, published by the Chinese company ByteDance.





Join millions of creators around the world and share your imagination and creativity. Record short videos in which you can show anything that comes to your mind. Watch others' videos, follow your favorite creators, and stay up-to-date with the latest online trends. Share your favorite videos, browse the news, and discover new passions or interests - you'll find it all on TikTok!





Wait no more and try the TikTok app now!