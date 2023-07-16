Do you think tiktok is good for our generation

I want a detailed response please (if possible)
yes its good, they have many contents and entertainment
Depends on how you use it. There have been some cases of children and even grown-ups getting injured by the "TikTok trends" Unsupervised access from a young age is not very good. But I believe that you can use it safely and can even entertain you as long as you use it wisely. There is also a ton of misinformation on there.
Tik tok is very bad, adults spends on this app hours. This is bad they dont do anything else ::confounded:
it depends on how you use it. its a great platform for some budding talents but there arepeople who misuse it
TikTok? **** no. It ruined our society and especially this generation. Seeingt people making those videos in front of a bus station is really a curse, and honestly depressing.
لقد اصبحنا نرا اشياء مخلت بالحياء
وبح ياخذ وقتنا بكثرة
for our generation, yes
but not for kids, some videos are not for them
Absolutely not! I really think that people dancing in front of a camera is kinda silly.
I agree with you. It is also embarrassing.
tiktok is producing different type of animals in body of humans, tiktok ke videoes dekhke mere dimag me bas ek hi baat aati hai ki bhai "ye toh tatti hai".
for kids no. for teens no, for adults no, for old people no, for the whole world no. conclusion? NO
tiktok is good for our generation it just depends on the mindset that you have
if you are into content that relates to something then you will think it's bad for our generation when its not
From my point of view not good
sometimes not sometimes yes but mostly no bc gen beta is here