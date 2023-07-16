Ivan Ershov
Kamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
pkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
dem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
Depstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
Do you think tiktok is good for our generation

WassiMS avatar

WassiMS

July 16, 2023 at 05:04 AM

I want a detailed response please (if possible)
wille_norrborg avatar

wille_norrborg

July 16, 2023 at 08:16 AM

yes super good

marcellothemark avatar

marcellothemark

July 18, 2023 at 06:49 PM

yes its good, they have many contents and entertainment
more_opposite avatar

more_opposite

July 18, 2023 at 08:14 PM

Depends on how you use it. There have been some cases of children and even grown-ups getting injured by the "TikTok trends" Unsupervised access from a young age is not very good. But I believe that you can use it safely and can even entertain you as long as you use it wisely. There is also a ton of misinformation on there.
chlebak_999 avatar

chlebak_999

August 15, 2023 at 01:57 AM

Tik tok is very bad, adults spends on this app hours. This is bad they dont do anything else ::confounded:
mhiyan1 avatar

mhiyan1

August 15, 2023 at 07:12 AM

not so bad tho
metagod avatar

metagod

August 17, 2023 at 03:59 PM

did you pray today
saheeda_m_muhammed avatar

saheeda_m_muhammed

August 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM

it depends on how you use it. its a great platform for some budding talents but there arepeople who misuse it
bat02414 avatar

bat02414

August 18, 2023 at 04:26 PM

TikTok? **** no. It ruined our society and especially this generation. Seeingt people making those videos in front of a bus station is really a curse, and honestly depressing.
Fridmoh avatar

Fridmoh

August 20, 2023 at 07:58 PM

لقد اصبحنا نرا اشياء مخلت بالحياء
وبح ياخذ وقتنا بكثرة
CivicWithLaptop avatar

CivicWithLaptop

August 27, 2023 at 06:41 PM

for our generation, yes
but not for kids, some videos are not for them
KryzenTech avatar

KryzenTech

September 8, 2023 at 10:49 AM

Absolutely not! I really think that people dancing in front of a camera is kinda silly.
bat02414 avatar

bat02414

September 11, 2023 at 09:09 PM

I agree with you. It is also embarrassing.
kree801 avatar

kree801

September 12, 2023 at 04:14 PM

tiktok is producing different type of animals in body of humans, tiktok ke videoes dekhke mere dimag me bas ek hi baat aati hai ki bhai "ye toh tatti hai".
Jehsee avatar

Jehsee

September 16, 2023 at 04:35 AM

its ebrassrassing
yunaslay222 avatar

yunaslay222

September 17, 2023 at 03:01 PM

for kids no. for teens no, for adults no, for old people no, for the whole world no. conclusion? NO
mohmed6 avatar

mohmed6

May 9, 2024 at 07:29 PM

sirver muna its not good
F_ee1ingss avatar

F_ee1ingss

May 11, 2024 at 07:29 PM

no I don't think so
Mimi478 avatar

Mimi478

January 2, 2025 at 06:54 AM

tiktok is good for our generation it just depends on the mindset that you have if you are into content that relates to something then you will think it's bad for our generation when its not
hmb1212 avatar

hmb1212

January 2, 2025 at 07:12 AM

From my point of view not good
vinnie_olori avatar

vinnie_olori

January 7, 2025 at 06:27 PM

sometimes not sometimes yes but mostly no bc gen beta is here
roland_orbn avatar

roland_orbn

January 11, 2025 at 10:06 PM

nah not really
w_aled75 avatar

w_aled75

January 15, 2025 at 03:00 AM

maem tiktok w_aled75

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

