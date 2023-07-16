Do you think tiktok is good for our generation

WassiMS I want a detailed response please (if possible)

wille_norrborg yes super good





marcellothemark yes its good, they have many contents and entertainment

more_opposite Depends on how you use it. There have been some cases of children and even grown-ups getting injured by the "TikTok trends" Unsupervised access from a young age is not very good. But I believe that you can use it safely and can even entertain you as long as you use it wisely. There is also a ton of misinformation on there.

chlebak_999 Tik tok is very bad, adults spends on this app hours. This is bad they dont do anything else ::confounded:

mhiyan1 not so bad tho

metagod did you pray today

saheeda_m_muhammed it depends on how you use it. its a great platform for some budding talents but there arepeople who misuse it

bat02414 TikTok? **** no. It ruined our society and especially this generation. Seeingt people making those videos in front of a bus station is really a curse, and honestly depressing.

Fridmoh لقد اصبحنا نرا اشياء مخلت بالحياء

وبح ياخذ وقتنا بكثرة

CivicWithLaptop for our generation, yes

but not for kids, some videos are not for them

KryzenTech Absolutely not! I really think that people dancing in front of a camera is kinda silly.

bat02414 I agree with you. It is also embarrassing.

kree801 tiktok is producing different type of animals in body of humans, tiktok ke videoes dekhke mere dimag me bas ek hi baat aati hai ki bhai "ye toh tatti hai".

Jehsee its ebrassrassing

yunaslay222 for kids no. for teens no, for adults no, for old people no, for the whole world no. conclusion? NO

mohmed6 sirver muna its not good

F_ee1ingss no I don't think so

Mimi478 tiktok is good for our generation it just depends on the mindset that you have if you are into content that relates to something then you will think it's bad for our generation when its not

hmb1212 From my point of view not good

vinnie_olori sometimes not sometimes yes but mostly no bc gen beta is here

roland_orbn nah not really