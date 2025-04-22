Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

16

0/160

Shaiya

Shaiya

Shaiya

Information

Shaiya is a totally free-to-play MMO game created and published by the Aeria Games studio.

Take part in the ultimate battle between the forces of Light and Darkness! Choose your side - join the forces of good or evil. But be careful! Your choice really matters, as you won't be able to change it after that! Create your hero: choose among the Humans and the Elves for the Alliance of Light or the Vails and Nordeins for the Union of Fury. Each race has its own classes. The Elves have their Archers and Mages and the Nordeins, parallelly to the Humans, their guardians and warriors. 

Fight powerful monsters side by side with your allies in Raids available for up to 30 different players! Defeat powerful dragons and fearsome demons. Lead your faction to the victory and combat your enemies from the opposite camp. Let the forces of evil or good win the ultimate clash!

Join Shaiya today!

Recent Forum Posts

Who likes this?

8 replies

Last reply: Feb 25, 2022

This game is amezing

6 replies

Last reply: Jan 20, 2021

whats this game

7 replies

Last reply: Nov 20, 2020

How to play this

2 replies

Last reply: Sep 17, 2020

Upload Needs Fixing

6 replies

Last reply: Mar 13, 2019

Nothing like a delicious TASK REJECTION

2 replies

Last reply: Sep 8, 2018

AIKA2 the game

0 replies

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy