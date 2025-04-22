Shaiya is a totally free-to-play MMO game created and published by the Aeria Games studio.

Take part in the ultimate battle between the forces of Light and Darkness! Choose your side - join the forces of good or evil. But be careful! Your choice really matters, as you won't be able to change it after that! Create your hero: choose among the Humans and the Elves for the Alliance of Light or the Vails and Nordeins for the Union of Fury. Each race has its own classes. The Elves have their Archers and Mages and the Nordeins, parallelly to the Humans, their guardians and warriors.

Fight powerful monsters side by side with your allies in Raids available for up to 30 different players! Defeat powerful dragons and fearsome demons. Lead your faction to the victory and combat your enemies from the opposite camp. Let the forces of evil or good win the ultimate clash!

Join Shaiya today!