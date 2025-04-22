SAO’s Legend is a game created in the famous universe of Sword Art Online. It tells us a story of a boy, who along with other players, has been trapped in the game universe and in order to get out of it, he has to fight until the end, to win the whole game.



Play as a brave hero and fight to defend the Goddess.



The game gives us a lot of features and quests, which definitely won’t give the player an opportunity to get bored. The graphics, typical to a manga and anime series, should please every Otaku.



A pleasant gameplay and balanced micropayments provide us a certitude that nothing will disturb our play session.