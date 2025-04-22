Rise of Angels is a browser MMORPG game in which beautiful 3D graphics, many interesting features and an unforgettable adventure will get you in!





Choose one of three available classes: Archer, Warrior or Mage and start your journey in lands possessed by various monsters. The developed character customization system will give you many options for distinguishing yourself: wings, weapons, armor - choose whatever you want! Take part in daily PvP events, where you'll face other players and the winner will receive great prizes. Join the guild, explore the world togheter and raise your rankings!





Don't wait, join Rise of Angels now!