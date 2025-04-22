Perfect World International is a free MMORPG game set in a beautiful fantasy world, where the impossible becomes a possibility!



Explore this gigantic, perfect and breathtaking world, which can stupify not only with its graphic design, but also its soundtrack soaking up the time we spent there. The character creation gives us a chance to create our unique avatar and will please even the most the most demanding player. Choose from one of five available races: Human, Winged Elves, the Untamed, Tideborn and Earthguards. Each of the races besides an original look, have their choice of classes. Fight other players in PvP or create a group and together face the monsters lurking around every corner.



Do not wait any longer and start your adventure in Perfect World International now!

