Opera GX is a browser made especially for gamers.





Enjoy blazing-fast web browsing speed on both mobile and desktop devices. Opera GX offers the ability to set limits on CPU, RAM and network usage, so you are able to control device performance. The sidebar allows you to connect Twitch, Discord, Messenger and many other applications that you can access quickly and directly. Customize the appearance of the browser as you wish by selecting different color themes, gaming backgrounds as well as light and dark modes.





Try Opera GX today and enjoy a new, better quality!





*** The reward for completing this task comes with a delay of 12 - 36 hours. You will not receive Soul Gems if the standard Opera or Opera GX was installed earlier.