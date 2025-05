Opera GX quest

Morthlog I heard that many people are unable to verify that they have done the quests. Those that have done it successfully give us any tips on why it might have worked for you.

Morthlog Ehm, that doesn't have anything to do with the Opera GX task



Khalni Probably an automatic answer...



mot135135 what about it?

kaiious what is it "

Morthlog @kaiious there was a comment but he deleted it

M1N3R How long does this take to verify?

ProtosX а как сделать?





Vaindettais thanks for the xp

M1N3R I downloaded and opened this almost 3 days ago and haven't recieved the rewards. I am literally typing on this browser right now. Anyone actually get their reward?

nokkie11 well there is no problem

frenz_1903 xp için teşekkürler







dejangunj87 opera is good

darwin_win sama here,didnt receive reward until now

ami_mia i got rewards a few hours after downloading, it seems to be automatic

Lacticx i installed opera gx before visiting this site and do the task, do i still get the reward?

cristy612 did not received gems :(

kawaii_kaiyaland_swazi i did install it but did not get the Gems , so i intalled it again , still not getting the gems , i though ppl would tell us how they got the Gem , and my pc cant screen shot , so im stuck , , i have never seen anyone take a Snapshot of pc unless it is on steam cz steam already has a shortcut ,

solzy45 the fact i cant send a screenshot of the fact that i did this is dumb this quest doesnt work bruh

Longrong idk bout yall but i waited one day just to get the credit, so maybe wait a day or two after downloading it, and if it still doesnt credit contact support

shawnboy765 So no one received the rewards for this yet?

Morthlog @kawaii_kaiyaland_swazi if you want to get a screenshot you can enable the snipping tool by pressing Win + Shift + S



NrMan 1.Offer directed to new users. Keep in mind that in order to receive Soul Gems you need to create a new in-game account.

2.Create a new account and activate it by clicking the link you will receive in an e-mail. Remember to set your nickname in-game to be similar to the one you have on Gamehag.

3.Complete the quest and take a screenshot proving your success.

4.Wait for the verification. It may take up to 48 hours.

yokordyokxd29 i love opera!

OnurDaOneAndOnly It automatically verified for me





lied25 I haven't received the gems. Where should I send the screenshot prooving that I've isntalled it?



Morthlog @lied25 it is supposed to be automatically verified



KumaruSan I'm still waiting for my rewards, plus em using opera gx since the start

KumaruSan Oh yeah it's been 3 days since I did the quest...

JokeKeeper i did quest right now and ii will count days until i will get the reward

yvonne_geheim i also downloaded Opera GX and installed this

no gems either?

bojan_stevanovic Easy gems for easy way

noicebachaxalim_dd unlucky :(

Gokayonboard indirdim kurdum girdim ama olmadı nedense sonra sildim tekrar mı yüklesem

Morthlog @Gokayonboard I believe that if the specific quest did not work the first time, it won't the second time either



igorche9 No gems as usual

David19843 Same I installed it and there are no rewards for me!