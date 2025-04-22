Emre Yeler
My little Farmies is a strategy browser game, set up in the medieval times. When you develop your village, you get the possibility to unblock some new features. First of all, you have to always make sure that your village is improving, Your field cannot just look beautifully, but it has to be practical! One of the most important things in this game is commerce. You can sell your product directly to the clients or put them on your stalls, which will bring you a bigger profit when you develop them. Plow a field, designate the space for your animal farm, construct new production buildings, craft enterprises and take control over everything! Don't forget about your villagers! They have to feel comfortable in your settlement. If you like this kind of farm games, this proposition is exactly for you!

Why would you play this game?

19 replies

Last reply: Feb 23, 2022

very very nice game

9 replies

Last reply: Feb 12, 2022

I really like this game

14 replies

Last reply: Feb 5, 2022

bad game

62 replies

Last reply: Jan 24, 2022

Is this just another AFK clicker game?

7 replies

Last reply: Dec 31, 2021

thx very nice game!

10 replies

Last reply: Sep 30, 2021

What about do not farm

3 replies

Last reply: May 17, 2021

why doesnt this game have a reward?

5 replies

Last reply: Apr 25, 2021

