My little Farmies is a strategy browser game, set up in the medieval times. When you develop your village, you get the possibility to unblock some new features. First of all, you have to always make sure that your village is improving, Your field cannot just look beautifully, but it has to be practical! One of the most important things in this game is commerce. You can sell your product directly to the clients or put them on your stalls, which will bring you a bigger profit when you develop them. Plow a field, designate the space for your animal farm, construct new production buildings, craft enterprises and take control over everything! Don't forget about your villagers! They have to feel comfortable in your settlement. If you like this kind of farm games, this proposition is exactly for you!

