My Little Farmies

Why would you play this game?

19 replies Last reply: Feb 23, 2022

very very nice game

9 replies Last reply: Feb 12, 2022

I really like this game

14 replies Last reply: Feb 5, 2022

bad game

62 replies Last reply: Jan 24, 2022

Is this just another AFK clicker game?

7 replies Last reply: Dec 31, 2021

thx very nice game!

10 replies Last reply: Sep 30, 2021

What about do not farm

3 replies Last reply: May 17, 2021

why doesnt this game have a reward?