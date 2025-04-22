Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

MiraMagia

MiraMagia

MiraMagia

Information

Knowing the creators of MiraMagia, it is easy to believe that this game will be another hit. The studio, that gave us the game "Traviana", here presents to us a farm game, set in a magical world full of fantastic plants and creatures. We have four classes to choose from: the Mage(Magess), the Shaman, the Druid(Druidess) and the Sorcerer(Sorceress), all in two gender variants. The choice does not have much impact on the gameplay, even the development of the characters has the particular options for each class. There are over 200 achievements to unlock. The higher our rank becomes, the higher prices for our goods we will be able to gain in the market. Interface is very extensive, but in there is a gin that helps us to get to know the game well, explaining all the basics of functionality while assigning the new tasks for us.

The game strongly resembles other well-known titles of this type, such as Farmville or Goodtime Big Farm, but its embedding in the fantasy world adds a breath of freshness, involving us in the farm lifestyle. The world of the game is widely expanded, our tasks do not end only on our farm or village. We can teleport ourselves to many other places to develop our garden and character. Moreover, MiraMagia is primarily a social platform. The pillar of the game is a communication between players and a well developed economy. That's why a tactical sense may be useful.

For all who would like to feel like a famous Daenerys, in addition to cultivating colorful plants and learning powerful spells, there is a dragon's egg awaits us on the farm, which in return will help us to remove obstacles from our fields.

Anyway ... who would not want his own dragon, even if he would be of no use at all? Towards the end, the idea is so original and stable, that the game deserves great sympathy, not only because of the good reputation of his older sister.

Recent Forum Posts

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy